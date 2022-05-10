Makor Becomes a Member of London Stock Exchange and Turquoise

Celebrating our London Stock Exchange and Turquoise Membership

Makor Group today announces that its London and Paris-based entities have become members of the London Stock Exchange and Turquoise MTF.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Makor Group, an international agency brokerage group trading cash equities, fixed income, FX and derivative products, today announces that its London and Paris-based entities, Makor Securities London Ltd and Makor Securities Paris SAS, have become members of the London Stock Exchange and Turquoise Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF). This membership will strengthen Makor’s European presence across the listed and OTC markets, offering deeper liquidity and greater efficiency when transacting with global clients.

“We are glad to become a direct member of the London Stock Exchange and Turquoise as we are committed to continuously improving trading capacity for our clients,” said Yankel Hassan, Head of Equities and Co-Founder of Makor Group. “This step allows Makor to strengthen its equities business infrastructure by improving the efficiency, liquidity and cost of our transactions.”

Dr Robert Barnes, Group Head of Securities Trading & CEO Turquoise Global Holdings, LSEG, said: “We are delighted to welcome Makor Group as members of the London Stock Exchange and Turquoise. London’s trading venues offer market participants access to enhanced liquidity and further efficiencies in achieving best execution.”

Over the last few years, Makor has been growing rapidly on a global scale, increasing both its geographical and regulatory reach and expanding its product range. This announcement comes shortly after Makor’s Series A capital raise, valuing the company at $200m to support their ongoing expansion into digital assets. Makor’s proprietary FinTech solutions, coupled with a tight focus on their traditional brokerage business, ensures that Makor remains a single point of contact across all asset classes for a diverse client base.

Notes to editors:

About Makor (www.makor-group.com)

The Makor Group ("Makor") is an international brokerage and investment banking firm established in March 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, two ex-senior managers at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor is authorized and regulated by the FCA and Makor's core business is to provide financial securities research and execution to institutional investors across a spectrum of products including Cash Equities, Fixed Income Derivatives, FX and Digital Assets.

With offices in New York, Dallas, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Monaco, Tel Aviv, Singapore and Melbourne, and over 200 group employees, Makor offers its clients 24-hour global trading providing a single point of contact for more than 90 execution venues in cash equities only. Aside from Makor-branded entities, the group includes the Oscar Gruss & Son, Inc. brokerage based in New York, and Makor's cryptocurrency arm, Enigma Securities. In addition, in June 2021 Makor completed the acquisition of the Churchill Capital brokerage business which expanded its offering in New York and London and added offices in Monaco, Melbourne and Singapore. Makor has also recently expanded into investment banking, advising on origination and execution of M&A and capital markets transactions.

Makor provides its clients with original and innovative trading ideas specializing in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value and event-driven opportunities for clients and regularly ranks in the Top 3 of buy side research surveys.

Across all Makor group companies and product offerings, Makor acts only as an agent and is therefore not susceptible to the various conflicts in the industry. Makor takes no proprietary positions and as such acts wholly and exclusively for the benefit of the client. Makor's understanding of local markets and extensive client relationships built over 30 years industry experience, allows us to tap into local institutional portfolios in order to maximize liquidity for clients.

Besides the client relationships Makor has strong relationships with global custodians and prime brokers. These international custodians, which provide essential services across all asset classes, are the oil that keeps the trading engine running smoothly. Prime brokerage services including custody and trade settlement are as important to the clients as the execution itself and in some cases even more important. Settlement of trading activity needs to be timely and problem free.

