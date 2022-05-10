Kleinschmidt’s Full Momentum HEC-RAS Vodcast is “Live” at the Association of State Floodplain Managers Conference
Live vodcast with expert HEC-RAS users at the world’s most comprehensive Floodplain Management conference
I’m looking forward to talking with some of the expert HEC-RAS modelers in our fun and relaxed vodcast setting.”PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce their first-ever live broadcast of Full Momentum, An HEC-RAS Vodcast with industry experts Chris Goodell, author of The RAS Solution blog, and Ben Cary, one of the creators of Full Momentum at the Association of State Floodplain Managers (ASFPM) 2022 Conference.
— Chris Goodell, Principal Consultant
“I couldn’t be more excited to be part of a live Full Momentum vodcast at the upcoming ASFPM conference,” said Chris Goodell, Principal Consultant at Kleinschmidt Associates. “The scheduled presentations at ASFPM are second to none for complex HEC-RAS modeling. I’m looking forward to talking with some of the expert HEC-RAS modelers in our fun and relaxed vodcast setting.” Full Momentum, An HEC-RAS Vodcast will be the first live vodcast to take place at ASFPM. Stop by booth 108 to watch the live-streamed vodcast and hear from some of the most elite modelers in the industry.
With over 20 episodes, each vodcast episode covers hydraulic engineering-related news stories, tips and tricks for using HEC-RAS, interviews with world-renowned hydraulic modeling experts, in-depth discussions on special technical topics, and even some fun anecdotes about the engineer’s interests and hobbies outside of work.
“I am ecstatic to bring the Full Momentum vodcast to the 2022 ASFPM conference, said Ben Cary, Hydraulic Engineer at Kleinschmidt Associates. “From its inception, our goal has always been to utilize the influence of the Full Momentum vodcast to highlight great H&H technical content and promote organizations that support advancements in the H&H modeling world through discussions with various H&H engineers and scientists. Bringing Full Momentum to the 2022 ASFPM conference gives us the unique opportunity to do all three at once! We look forward to seeing you in Orlando!”
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and government agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.
For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive.
