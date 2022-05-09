May 9 – May 14, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule￼

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.
Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.
Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Monday, May 9
9 a.m. Meet with Torus Research Location: Torus Research Development Facility (Building 2, 2nd floor) 372 W. 700 South, Springville
Tuesday, May 10
10 a.m. Join One Utah Summit panel discussion Location: Grand America, Grand Salon MEDIA ACCESS
10:45 a.m. One Utah Summit media availability Location: Grand America, Imperial Ballroom D MEDIA AVAILABILITY
1:15 p.m. Deliver One Utah Summit keynote address Location: Grand America, Grand Salon MEDIA ACCESS
6 p.m. Participate in “Direct Link” rural radio show Location: basinnow.com, kvnutalk.com, midutahradio.com
7 p.m. Hold Facebook Live public forum Location: https://www.facebook.com/govcox
Wednesday, May 11
9:10 a.m. Speak at Rio Tinto Kennecott press conference Location: Rio Tinto Kennecott Refinery, 11500 W. 2100 South, Magna MEDIA AVAILABILITY
10:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Taxpayers Association 100 Year Celebration Location: Grand America Hotel, Grand Salon MEDIA ACCESS
12 p.m. Speak at Central Association of Realtors luncheon Location: Show Barn, 2476 W. Sycamore Lane, Lehi
2 p.m. Participate in discussion with UHA Location: Virtual meeting
3:45 p.m. Meet with Sub-Cabinet Group 3 – Infrastructure Location: Department of Environmental Quality, 195 N. 1950 West, Salt Lake City
Thursday, May 12
9 a.m. Hold strategy retreat Location: Oakley
Friday, May 13
8:30 a.m. Speak at Ivory House groundbreaking event Location: Corner of South Campus Drive and Mario Capecchi Drive, Salt Lake City MEDIA ACCESS
9:30 a.m. Meet with One Utah Roadmap leaders Location: Governor’s Mansion
Saturday, May 14
6:45 p.m. Speak at LOVELOUD Festival Location: Vivint Arena, 301 S. Temple MEDIA ACCESS
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Monday, May 9
10:30 a.m. BD Medical employee town hall Location: 9450 South State, Sandy
2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
4 p.m. Visit with Spence Eccles Boys & Girls Club members Location: Gold Room
Tuesday, May 10
8:05 a.m. Deliver remarks at the One Utah Summit Location: The Grand America Hotel, 555 S Main St, Salt Lake City MEDIA ACCESS
Wednesday, May 11
10:30 a.m. Visit Provo Peaks Elementary School Location: 665 E Center St, Provo
1:30 p.m. Meet with election director Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3:45 p.m. Meet with Sub-Cabinet Group 3 – Infrastructure Location: Department of Environmental Quality, 195 N. 1950 West, Salt Lake City
7:20 p.m. Deliver remarks at the 7th Annual UCAIR Summit Location: Union Event Center, 235 N 500 W, Salt Lake City MEDIA ACCESS
Thursday, May 12
9 a.m. Attend Point of the Mountain State Land Authority Board meeting Location: Senate Building 210
11 a.m. Hold strategy retreat Location: Oakley
Friday, May 13
9:30 a.m. Meet with One Utah Roadmap leaders Location: Governor’s Mansion
1 p.m. Interview with Route 50 Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Meet with Girl Scout troop Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Download a copy of this schedule here.
