May 9 – May 14, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule￼

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, May 9

9 a.m.         Meet with Torus Research Location:    Torus Research Development Facility (Building 2, 2nd floor) 372 W. 700 South,         Springville

Tuesday, May 10

10 a.m.       Join One Utah Summit panel discussion Location:    Grand America, Grand Salon MEDIA ACCESS

10:45 a.m.  One Utah Summit media availability Location:    Grand America, Imperial Ballroom D MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

1:15 p.m.    Deliver One Utah Summit keynote address Location:    Grand America, Grand Salon MEDIA ACCESS

6 p.m.         Participate in “Direct Link” rural radio show  Location:    basinnow.com, kvnutalk.com, midutahradio.com

7 p.m.         Hold Facebook Live public forum Location:    https://www.facebook.com/govcox

Wednesday, May 11

9:10 a.m.    Speak at Rio Tinto Kennecott  press conference Location:    Rio Tinto Kennecott Refinery, 11500 W. 2100 South, Magna MEDIA AVAILABILITY

10:30 a.m.  Speak at Utah Taxpayers Association 100 Year Celebration  Location:    Grand America Hotel, Grand Salon MEDIA ACCESS

12 p.m.       Speak at Central Association of Realtors luncheon Location:    Show Barn, 2476 W. Sycamore Lane, Lehi

2 p.m.         Participate in discussion with UHA Location:    Virtual meeting

3:45 p.m.    Meet with Sub-Cabinet Group 3 – Infrastructure Location:    Department of Environmental Quality, 195 N. 1950 West, Salt Lake City

Thursday, May 12

9 a.m.         Hold strategy retreat Location:    Oakley 

Friday, May 13 

8:30 a.m. Speak at Ivory House groundbreaking event Location: Corner of South Campus Drive and Mario Capecchi Drive, Salt Lake City MEDIA ACCESS

9:30 a.m.    Meet with One Utah Roadmap leaders Location:    Governor’s Mansion

Saturday, May 14

6:45 p.m.    Speak at LOVELOUD Festival Location:    Vivint Arena, 301 S. Temple MEDIA ACCESS

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, May 9

10:30 a.m.  BD Medical employee town hall Location:    9450 South State, Sandy

2 p.m.         Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m.    Meet with general counsel Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

4 p.m.         Visit with Spence Eccles Boys & Girls Club members Location:    Gold Room

Tuesday, May 10

8:05 a.m.    Deliver remarks at the One Utah Summit Location:    The Grand America Hotel, 555 S Main St, Salt Lake City MEDIA ACCESS

Wednesday, May 11

10:30 a.m.  Visit Provo Peaks Elementary School Location:    665 E Center St, Provo

1:30 p.m.    Meet with election director Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3:45 p.m.    Meet with Sub-Cabinet Group 3 – Infrastructure Location:    Department of Environmental Quality, 195 N. 1950 West, Salt Lake City

7:20 p.m.    Deliver remarks at the 7th Annual UCAIR Summit Location:    Union Event Center, 235 N 500 W, Salt Lake City MEDIA ACCESS

Thursday, May 12

9 a.m.         Attend Point of the Mountain State Land Authority Board meeting Location:    Senate Building 210

11 a.m.       Hold strategy retreat Location:    Oakley 

Friday, May 13

9:30 a.m.    Meet with One Utah Roadmap leaders Location:    Governor’s Mansion

1 p.m.         Interview with Route 50 Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m.    Meet with Girl Scout troop Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Download a copy of this schedule here.

###

