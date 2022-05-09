May 9 – May 14, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule￼

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, May 9 9 a.m. Meet with Torus Research Location: Torus Research Development Facility (Building 2, 2nd floor) 372 W. 700 South, Springville

Tuesday, May 10 10 a.m. Join One Utah Summit panel discussion Location: Grand America, Grand Salon MEDIA ACCESS 10:45 a.m. One Utah Summit media availability Location: Grand America, Imperial Ballroom D MEDIA AVAILABILITY 1:15 p.m. Deliver One Utah Summit keynote address Location: Grand America, Grand Salon MEDIA ACCESS 6 p.m. Participate in “Direct Link” rural radio show Location: basinnow.com, kvnutalk.com, midutahradio.com 7 p.m. Hold Facebook Live public forum Location: https://www.facebook.com/govcox

Wednesday, May 11 9:10 a.m. Speak at Rio Tinto Kennecott press conference Location: Rio Tinto Kennecott Refinery, 11500 W. 2100 South, Magna MEDIA AVAILABILITY 10:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Taxpayers Association 100 Year Celebration Location: Grand America Hotel, Grand Salon MEDIA ACCESS 12 p.m. Speak at Central Association of Realtors luncheon Location: Show Barn, 2476 W. Sycamore Lane, Lehi 2 p.m. Participate in discussion with UHA Location: Virtual meeting 3:45 p.m. Meet with Sub-Cabinet Group 3 – Infrastructure Location: Department of Environmental Quality, 195 N. 1950 West, Salt Lake City

Thursday, May 12 9 a.m. Hold strategy retreat Location: Oakley

Friday, May 13

8:30 a.m. Speak at Ivory House groundbreaking event Location: Corner of South Campus Drive and Mario Capecchi Drive, Salt Lake City MEDIA ACCESS

9:30 a.m. Meet with One Utah Roadmap leaders Location: Governor’s Mansion

Saturday, May 14 6:45 p.m. Speak at LOVELOUD Festival Location: Vivint Arena, 301 S. Temple MEDIA ACCESS

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, May 9 10:30 a.m. BD Medical employee town hall Location: 9450 South State, Sandy 2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 4 p.m. Visit with Spence Eccles Boys & Girls Club members Location: Gold Room

Tuesday, May 10 8:05 a.m. Deliver remarks at the One Utah Summit Location: The Grand America Hotel, 555 S Main St, Salt Lake City MEDIA ACCESS

Wednesday, May 11

10:30 a.m. Visit Provo Peaks Elementary School Location: 665 E Center St, Provo

1:30 p.m. Meet with election director Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3:45 p.m. Meet with Sub-Cabinet Group 3 – Infrastructure Location: Department of Environmental Quality, 195 N. 1950 West, Salt Lake City

7:20 p.m. Deliver remarks at the 7th Annual UCAIR Summit Location: Union Event Center, 235 N 500 W, Salt Lake City MEDIA ACCESS

Thursday, May 12 9 a.m. Attend Point of the Mountain State Land Authority Board meeting Location: Senate Building 210 11 a.m. Hold strategy retreat Location: Oakley

Friday, May 13 9:30 a.m. Meet with One Utah Roadmap leaders Location: Governor’s Mansion 1 p.m. Interview with Route 50 Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 1:30 p.m. Meet with Girl Scout troop Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Download a copy of this schedule here.

