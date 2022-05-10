Submit Release
Michy E. Morillo Steps In To Battle The Teen Mental Health Crisis With Cell Dreamer Academy

Author Michy E. Morillo Launches New Platform Cell Dreamer Academy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michy E. Morillo today launched Cell Dreamer Academy, a personal development platform for youth. Through Cell Dreamer Academy’s member site, young people can participate in live, monthly coaching sessions and engage with targeted, interactive personal development videos. The site also includes downloadable activities containing action points and intentional exercises—all designed to help marginalized kids gain and cultivate a growth mindset.

Parents, schools, and community organizations can now access the platform and enroll youth. Teens can even start on their own now through the open-access mini coaching videos and weekly motivational text messages made available to all kids through Cell Dreamer Academy’s Instagram page and Community phone line. Have your teen text "Dreamer" to 561-448-7088 for Motivation!

For more information on how to enroll your youth,
Website: celldreameracademy.com/p/dreamersclub
Instagram: @Celldreameracademy

Is Your Teen Struggling In School? Here's What You Can Do

