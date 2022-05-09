MEDIA ADVISORY :: Supreme Court to Hold Session at Historic Burke County Courthouse May 23-24

The Supreme Court of North Carolina will hold its May session of court at the Historic Burke County Courthouse in Morganton, N.C., on May 23 and 24. The Court will hear three cases on Monday and three cases on Tuesday.

Under state law, the Supreme Court can meet in only two other cities outside of Raleigh: Edenton and Morganton.

Due to limited seating, admission to these sessions of court is by ticket only. Tickets are free of charge and available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis at the Burke County Tourism Development Authority. Courtroom attired is required.

QUOTE “We are delighted that Morganton is hosting the Supreme Court once again," said Chief Justice Newby. “Holding this special session of court outside of Raleigh makes it easier for North Carolinians across the state to better understand the rule of law and the Judicial Branch's Constitutional obligation to ensure that justice is delivered without favor, denial, or delay.”

WHO Chief Justice Paul Newby

Senior Associate Justice Robin Hudson

Associate Justice Sam Ervin IV (a native of Burke County)

Associate Justice Michael Morgan

Associate Justice Anita Earls

Associate Justice Phil Berger, Jr.

Associate Justice Tamara Barringer

WHEN Monday, May 23 and Tuesday, May 24

WHERE Historic Burke County Courthouse 102 East Union St., Morganton, NC 28655

PRESS Oral arguments will be streamed live on YouTube in lieu of a media pool.

About the Supreme Court of North Carolina The Supreme Court of North Carolina is the state’s highest court, and there is no further appeal from its decisions on matters of state law. It is made up of the Chief Justice, who also serves as head of the Judicial Branch, and six associate justices. Each justice serves an eight-year term. The Supreme Court has no jury and makes no determinations of fact, but it considers whether error occurred at trial or in judicial interpretation of the law.