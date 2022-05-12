CSR-in-Action’s CAHR Awards Recognise Africa’s Social Justice Champions

Ilobekeme Olowola, Chief Executive, CSR-in-Action and Executive Producer, Earth Women

LEKKI, LAGOS, NIGERIA, May 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Champions of social justice across Africa have been recognised and honoured at the recently concluded third Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards in Lagos. The CAHR Awards , which honours individuals and organisations contributing selflessly to community development and inclusion in Africa, is an initiative of CSR-in-Action Advocacy, the development-focused arm of the CSR-in-Action Group, renowned sustainability consulting, training, and advocacy outfit in Africa.The Awards comprise of seven different categories, each dedicated to a historically prominent personality. Past award winners include Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote; Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; and human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu.The 2021 CAHR Awards, postponed due to Covid-19, was expanded to cover the entire Africa. The grand event had in attendance, prominent personalities from Nigeria’s business, entertainment, media and public sectors.According to the Ilobekeme Olowola , CSR-in-Action’s Chief Executive and award host, The CAHR Awards represent the organisation’s commitment to social justice in Africa.“CAHR is the result of our quest to recognise those quietly pursuing the development of the society through their immense contributions towards peace, justice and human rights,” said Olowola.“We want to use CAHR Awards to show that people in Africa and of African descent care about the continent and are doing great things,” she added.During a night of glitz and glamour, Professor Patricia O. Donli won the Mallam Aminu Kano Award for Leadership, for her role in leading her team to support over 5,000 female IDPs amongst others, whilst Nkatha Mugao from Kenya was awarded the Apostle Hayford Alile Humanitarian Award for her work in reaching out to more than 300 families affected by clashes, violence, and poverty in Kenya, and supporting more than 1,200 women-led families.Uche Kenneth Udekwe, the founder of Natal Cares, a social enterprise that leverages the power of technology and innovation to combat maternal and infant mortality in Nigeria, won the Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community Impact Award (Individual Category) while the Corporate Category went to IHS Nigeria Limited, a leading tower company in Nigeria for its sustainable innovations.TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, which has reduced its emissions by 1,989 tonnes (the equivalent of planting 88,009 trees) through its solar service stations, won the Ken Saro-Wiwa Environmental Management Award whilst Mauritian-based Djemillah Mourade-Peerbux won the Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Human Rights Award (Individual) for her work in supporting sexual violence and assault victims.The corporate category of the Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Human Rights Award went to Zimbabwe Peace Project, an organisation working towards sustainable peace in the Southern African nation. PIND Foundation won the MKO Abiola Community Engagement Award for promoting peace and equitable economic growth in Nigeria’s oil rich but turbulent Niger Delta region while the Josephine Nkedilim Equal Rights Award was given to Amnesty International for campaigning for a world where human rights are enjoyed by all.“CAHR Awards provides the platform to outstanding and deserving organisations and individuals who have contributed to the rights of communities across Africa” said Tokunbo George Taylor, Managing Director, Hill+Knowlton Strategies Nigeria and a CAHR Awards juror for three years.Taylor noted that the CAHR Awards has grown, from seven award categories in its first year to nine in the third.“In addition, entries have continued to grow; with 300 per cent increment in nominations and 1,000 per cent increment in votes by its third year of existence. We had over 100 nominations and 28,000 votes were received for this year. Also, instead of keeping it within Nigeria, we have decided to open it up to Africa,” Taylor added.According to Kenyan-based Nkatha Mugao, who won the Apostle Hayford Alile Humanitarian Award, her recognition by CAHR Awards means that her work is not just limited to Kenya but has been noticed internationally.“Being here shows that the world feels the impact of the work that we do,” said Mugao, whose work has helped children who have been through kidnappings and trophy kids who have been abused and neglected.To know more about the CAHR Awards, visit the website, www.sitei.org/cahrawards

