Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Launches Digital Platform Compiling over 10,000 Hadiths

MOROCCO, May 9 - By order of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs launched, on Monday in Rabat, a digital platform compiling more than 10,000 Hadiths of the Prophet Sidna Muhammad (PBUH).

This platform is accessible via the websites "hadithm6.com" and "hadithm6.ma", as well as on Play Store and will soon be available on App Store. It aims to inform the general public on the classification of hadith.

On this occasion, Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Ahmed Taoufiq, noted that the launch of this platform is a significant religious, scientific and informative event, which meets the need of the general public in terms of learning the religion and the Sunna.

The knowledge of Islam requires the learning of the Quran, said the minister, quoting Surat Al Hijr-15-9- "As for the Admonition, indeed it is We Who have revealed it and it is indeed We Who are its guardians."

"The Quran we have today is exactly the same one that was revealed to Prophet Sidna Mohammad (PBUH)," he said.

Taoufiq also emphasized the importance of studying the Sunna, which contains the tradition and practices of the Prophet Sidna Muhammad (PBUH) and is the second reference for every Muslim.

The platform "Mohammed VI for Hadith Acharif" can accommodate up to 10,000 users simultaneously. It brings together ten thousand Hadiths of the Prophet Sidna Muhammad (PBUH), whose authenticity was either verified or not.

The platform allows interaction between the user and the Ulema (religious scholars) via Q&A, the minister explained, adding that the questions will be answered by e-mail within 24 hours.

