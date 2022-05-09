Minister of Foreign Affairs Holds Talks with Congolese Minister of International Cooperation

MOROCCO, May 9 - Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, held talks, Monday in Rabat, with minister of International Cooperation and Promotion of public-private partnership of Congo, Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso.

The talks reviewed the means to promote cooperation between the two countries, following a Roadshow organized on May 05-06 in Casablanca, with the aim of presenting Congo's investment opportunities and privileging South-South cooperation.

This Roadshow is also meant to stimulate investment of foreign partnerships and private companies in Congo, which are keen to take advantage of Morocco’s development momentum.