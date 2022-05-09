Pastors Invited to Apply to Leadership for Social Justice Program at United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities

Rev. Dr. Ry O. Siggelkow

Applications Due July 1, 2022

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to generous funding from Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Pathways for Tomorrow Initiative, United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities’ new Leadership Center for Social Justice—led by Director Rev. Dr. Ry O. Siggelkow—is excited to invite congregational pastors from Minnesota and adjoining states to apply for the inaugural Leadership for Social Justice Program. The program officially launches September 2022.

“In a world where the politics of exclusion, extraction, and organized abandonment threaten to engulf our communities in fear, dread, and despair,” asserts Siggelkow, “United believes that communities of faith are critical sites for building forms of community care, solidarity, power, and hope. Cohorts in this unique program will learn skills to help counter these destructive forces.”

From now until July 1, church pastors and ministers can apply for a tuition-free, nine-month, hybrid program designed to equip them to reflectively engage in a broad range of pressing social issues—including struggles for economic, racial, gender, sexual, and ecological justice—in contextual, practical, and faithful ways. Led by a team of experienced teachers, leaders, mentors and grassroots community organizers, the program will help pastors develop and/or deepen sustainable, community-based, social justice ministries responsive to what God is doing in our world, congregations, and communities.

The initial cohort of 16 pastors will meet twice each month (Friday mornings) from September 2022 through May 2023. Those who complete the program will earn a Certificate in Leadership for Social Justice and may be eligible to receive up to eight credits toward a Doctor of Ministry degree. The Leadership Center for Social Justice will also be collaborating with Convergence to assess the vitality of participating congregations and their leaders and to build on existing areas of strength.

Pastors who wish to apply for the inaugural program must complete an application at www.unitedseminary.edu/lcsj by July 1, 2022. Applicants must also supply a letter of support from congregational leadership. To learn more, contact the Center’s administrative assistant, Stella Pearce, at spearce@unitedseminary.edu.

About The Leadership Center for Social Justice

The Leadership Center for Social Justice seeks to equip, inspire, and empower leaders to faithfully and reflectively engage in concrete, contextual ministry for social justice. In the spirit of faith, hope, and love, the Center supports leaders in developing skills in contextually sensitive, creative, and effective leadership and social praxis.

About United

Founded as a welcoming, ecumenical school that embraces all denominations and faith traditions, United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities has been on the cutting edge of progressive theological thought leadership since it was established in 1962. Today, United continues to train leaders who dismantle systems of oppression, explore multi faith spirituality, and push the boundaries of knowledge.