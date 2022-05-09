E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market can Touch USD 115.06 Billion by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising concerns regarding harmful effects of E-waste on human health and the environment and implementation of regulations

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) market size is expected to reach USD 115.06 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. E-waste and ITAD market revenue growth is driven by deployment of regulatory compliance and increased awareness regarding the adverse impact of E-waste on health and on the environment. In 2019, approximately 54 million metric tons of electronic waste was generated worldwide. E-waste contains 75% of environmentally hazardous waste found in landfills and less than 20% is recycled each year. Rising focus on more efficient management of E-waste and information technology asset disposition is expected to support market growth going ahead.

Consumption of electronic devices continues to increase at a substantially rapid rate and Consumer Technology Association has stated that households in the US have up to 24 electronic products. Steady development and introduction of new and more innovative electronic devices and reducing costs of such devices is resulting rising adoption among consumers. As devices are becoming more advanced, older versions are becoming obsolete. To reduce E-waste, many countries have passed laws banning such waste from going into incinerators and landfills. An estimated 70% of heavy metals in landfills in the US are from electronics, and this trend is expected to continue going forward.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/747

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) market.

Some major companies in the market report include Dell Technologies, Electronic Recyclers International, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, LifeSpan International, Umicore S.A., Aurubis AG, Tetronics (International) Ltd., IBM Corporation, Boliden AB, and Iron Mountain.

Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2021, S2S Group, which is an ITAD company, expanded its operations in London by acquiring assets and customer base of Data Eliminate Ltd. The acquisition will improve S2S Group’s presence in London with immediate effect. The company also invested USD 2.04 million to purchase a secure warehouse and office complex in Rotherham.

IT devices segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 as new technologies are being launched every year and GenX and millennials are gadget-obsessed. Most common IT devices found in wastes are LCD desktop monitors, smartphones. and laptops.

Consumption of these devices is not reducing and it has been observed that an average cell phone user replaces their phone every 18 months and 1 billion cellphones, and 300 million computers go into production ever year. This is expected to increase further in the coming years.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/747

The global E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global E-waste and ITAD market on the basis of type, source, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Home appliances

Medical equipment

Laboratory devices

IT devices

Computers/Laptops

Servers

Mobile Devices

Storage Devices

Peripherals

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Household

Consumer

Industrial

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare Industry

Media and Entertainment

Aerospace and Defense

Educational Institutions

Public Sector and Government Offices

Manufacturing

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/e-waste-and-information-technology-asset-disposition-market

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

In case of any further queries, get in touch with our expert team @https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/747

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) market by 2028?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/747

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Ambient Lighting Market https://marketographics.com/ambient-lighting-market-to-witness-explosive-growth-by-2028-leading-players-are-signify-n-v-acuity-brands-inc-hubbell-incorporated/

Data Fabric Market https://marketographics.com/data-fabric-market-2028-emerging-technological-trends-future-growth-and-business-opportunities/

Nanomagnetics Market https://marketographics.com/nanomagnetics-market-top-companies-business-growth-investment-opportunities-share-and-forecasts-2028/

Irrigation Automation https://marketographics.com/irrigation-automation-market-to-reach-usd-11-28-billion-by-2028-says-emergen-research/

Surface Inspection https://marketographics.com/surface-inspection-market-size-scope-growth-competitive-analysis-basler-ag-isra-vision-ag-keyence-corporation/

Healthcare IT Integration https://marketographics.com/healthcare-it-integration-market-swot-analysis-cagr-production-supply-supply-demand-gap-oracle-corporation-allscripts-healthcare-solutions/

Logistics Robots Market https://marketographics.com/logistics-robots-market-growing-at-a-cagr-of-15-3-strategic-analysis-and-future-scenarios-2027/

Telepresence Robot Market https://marketographics.com/telepresence-robot-market-swot-analysis-cagr-production-supply-supply-demand-gap-mantaro-networks-inc-amy-robotics-double-robotics-vgo-communications/

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-e-waste-and-information-technology-asset-disposition-market