The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Awards More than $6.2 Million to Florida’s Most Vulnerable Homeowners

~ Weekly Update for the Homeowner Assistance Fund, Week of May 2-6 ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced that it has awarded more than $6.2 million in total relief for the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF), with $5.1 million awarded this week alone, to some of Florida’s most vulnerable homeowners through the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF). This federal program administered by DEO is designed to mitigate financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic by preventing homeowners’ mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and displacements, as well as by providing assistance with home energy services, internet, property and/or flood insurance, property taxes, and homeowner or condominium association fees. The award of $6.2 million has been submitted by DEO to lenders and servicers to be credited to applicant accounts.

“The team at DEO has been working tirelessly on an expedited timeline to get relief to our most vulnerable homeowners as quickly as possible, despite the delayed federal approval of the application for the HAF program,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “To date, DEO has awarded more than $6.2 million in relief to 386 Florida homeowners, which will be credited to accounts for applicants’ mortgages and other homeowner expenses, including utility bills. We are working in collaboration with more than 100 lenders and servicers and are encouraging eligible Floridians to register as soon as possible to receive an application to apply for up to $50,000 in relief. We look forward to awarding the remaining funds to eligible homeowners as quickly as possible.”

PROGRAM UPDATES WEEK OF MAY 2-6

In accordance with U.S. Treasury guidance, DEO has prioritized Florida’s most vulnerable homeowners and is inviting homeowners in Tier 1 to apply for assistance. DEO will invite homeowners in Tier 2 to apply after homeowners in Tier 1 have received assistance, pending the availability of funding. DEO continues to process Florida’s HAF program applications and registrations as quickly as possible.

Applications

A total of 386 homeowner applications have been approved by DEO, representing more than $6.2 in awards to date. 5,170 applications have been started by homeowners but have not been submitted. 4,644 applications have been submitted to DEO by homeowners.



Registrations

24,730 eligible registrations have been submitted. 22,190 registrations are Tier 1, and all have been invited to apply for relief. 2,540 registrations are Tier 2.



Additionally, DEO kicked off its pilot partnership with the faith-based community for the state’s first Community Assistance Center (CAC) at New Covenant Baptist Church in Orlando. The church is open for assistance to local homeowners in need Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional in-person locations will be opened across the state in the near future; however, any interested Florida homeowner has the ability to complete the registration process online at www.FLHomeownerAssistance.org.