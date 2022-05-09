Submit Release
EnsembleIQ Bolsters its Team, Adds Marketing Powerhouse, Jesse Yeung, as Vice President of Marketing

Invests in Marketing to Accelerate Growth for EnsembleIQ and its Properties in the Retail, Healthcare and Hospitality Markets

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ, a North American business intelligence company, today announces Jesse Yeung has joined the company in the newly created role of Vice President of Marketing. Yeung will be responsible for EnsembleIQ’s marketing strategy including brand marketing, marketing communications and marketing operations that fuel audience engagement, revenue and business growth. 

“We are fortunate to have Jesse to lead our marketing efforts. He brings a wealth of experience in the business-to-business foodservice, grocery and meetings/events industries to this important position. Jesse’s role is vital to increasing awareness of EnsembleIQ and our properties in retail, healthcare and hospitality,” said Joe Territo, Executive Vice President, Content and Communications, EnsembleIQ.

Yeung has had a long career at Informa Connect. Most recently, he was the Marketing Director where he was responsible for leading an integrated marketing strategy for digital and event brands in the restaurant, foodservice, catering, grocery, meetings and special events industries. A strategic and data-driven marketer, Yeung has extensive audience development, demand generation, content marketing and event marketing expertise supporting business-to-business content and event brands. Earlier in his career, Yeung was with Penton.

For more information on EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com.

About EnsembleIQ
EnsembleIQ is a North American business intelligence company delivering insightful information and actionable connections. Using our market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare, and hospitality, we help professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage. We offer creative solutions that connect suppliers and service providers with our business-building communities. Through our diverse capabilities, we provide our markets with unrivaled digital, social, event, research, marketing services and strategic print offerings. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com.

Media Contact
Joe Territo
Executive Vice President, Content and Communications
EnsembleIQ
jterrito@ensembleiq.com        


