Children’s Square U.S.A. Now Offering Behavioral and Mental Health Services in Omaha

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Square U.S.A., a non-profit dedicated to helping children and families have a bright future through social emotional wellness, is proud to offer behavioral and mental health services for young people in the Omaha community starting June 1.

Under the guidance of a pediatric psychiatrist, Children’s Square’s Behavioral Health services and outpatient programs offer a variety of resources and benefits, including:

● Trauma-informed outpatient therapy from an experienced clinical team

● A board-certified psychiatrist with a specialty in child, adolescent, and family treatment

● A community-based approach to mental health care

● Access to in-home Behavioral Health Intervention Services

● Individual and family therapy options to meet each client’s individual needs

● Medication management

Children’s Square’s clinical team works to meet the unique needs of every child and family. The organization offers Behavioral and Mental Health services for children and youth up to 18 years of age to meet a wide range of needs, including, but not limited to:

● Anxiety and depression

● Behavioral issues

● Attachment issues

● Early childhood intervention

● Problematic sexual behaviors

● Physical, sexual, and emotional abuse

● Trauma

“Children’s Square recognizes the need for more psychiatric and therapy services for children and youth. We want to be a part of the solution for the community. We have openings now without the long wait time,” said President & CEO Dr. Viv Ewing.

Under the guidance of a highly-experienced, board-certified pediatric psychiatrist with extensive educational and clinical experience in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Children’s Square will offer care to children and families through its Residential Treatment Program, Emergency Shelter, Integrated Health Services, and Outpatient Services. Services will expand into Council Bluffs this summer.

Children’s Square’s Omaha Behavior Health Clinic, located at 5017 Leavenworth St., is now open and taking appointments. For more information, to start enrollment, or to schedule an evaluation appointment for a child or young adult, please call (712) 322-3700 or visit the Children's Square website.

About Children’s Square

Founded in 1882, Christian Home Association-Children’s Square U.S.A. is a private, non-profit, non-denominational organization with a history of caring for children and families for 138 years. Fully licensed and accredited with more than 150 employees, Children’s Square offers programs and services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The organization’s main campus is located in Council Bluffs, Iowa, with an office in Omaha, Nebraska, that offers counseling, foster care, and behavioral health programs.