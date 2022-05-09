PRESS RELEASE: SITUATIONAL REPORT ON COVID-19 PANDEMIC (04th – 06th May 2022)

SAMOA, May 9 - The Ministry of Health confirmed 267 new community cases and six (6) cases in managed isolation at the Moto’otua Hospital within the period commencing from 2:00pm 04th May to 2:00pm 06th May, 2022.

COVID 19 Related Deaths

Sadly, the Ministry of Health confirmed two (2) new COVID-19 related deaths within this reporting period, taking the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 22. The deceased included;

a 36 year old male with no known comorbidities and was unvaccinated. a 94 year old female with no known comorbidities and was also unvaccinated.

Our prayers and condolences are with the families and children of the persons who have passed away. Out of respect for the families and relatives, we will not be making any further comments.

The public is again urged to get vaccinated as vaccination remains the best defense against COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping our families and loved ones safe is everyone’s responsibility. Please stay home and isolate if you are feeling unwell and practice safe personal hygiene at all times. All are required to wear face masks and keep to the 2 meter social distancing in public places.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time May 04th to 2:00pm May 06th 2022 is provided in the table below: