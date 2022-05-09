Carine Clark and Steve Densley; 2022 Pillars of the Valley by UV Chamber
Carine Clark, 2022 Utah Valley Pillar of the Valley recipient. Presented by the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce to people who have made extraordinary contributions to the business, civic, social, education, and cultural climate of Utah Valley.
The Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce annouces its 2022 Pillar of the Valley recipients -- Carine Clark and Steve Densley
Carine and Steve are two of the greatest pillars our valley has ever seen and have made our community not only a great place to live, but one of the premier business hubs in the nation.”PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its 2022 Pillar of the Valley recipients. Carine Clark will receive the honor during the annual Pillar of the Valley Gala on May 17, 2022, at the Utah Valley Convention Center. Steve Densley will receive the honor posthumously.
The Pillar of the Valley Award honors individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the business, civic, social, education, and cultural climate of Utah Valley. The gala is one of the premier social events in Utah Valley, attracting key business, civic and religious leaders.
“We are so pleased to honor Carine and Steve,” said Curtis Blair, president, and CEO of Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce. “They are two of the greatest pillars our valley has ever seen and have made our community not only a great place to live, but one of the premier business hubs in the nation. For decades, Carine has broken through barriers to lead multiple companies to greatness in Utah’s tech sector. Steve was actively engaged in business and founded the Provo/Orem Chamber of Commerce that later became the Utah Valley Chamber.”
Clark’s contribution to the development of women in the workforce is legendary, including tremendous leadership in Women in Technology. She takes every opportunity to build team members in the corporate setting.
Clark is a three-time president and CEO of high-growth tech companies, specializing in helping companies scale from $10 million to $100 million or more. She has a reputation as a data-driven marketing executive serving at companies such as Novell, Altiris, and Symantec. She opened doors to lead Allegiance, MartizCX, and Banyan as president and CEO.
As a cancer survivor, Carine channels her deep appreciation for life and relationships into advocating that tech professionals pay it forward by mentoring young people. In addition, she serves as the Chair of GOEO (The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity), is on the executive Board of Silicon Slopes, a non-profit helping Utah’s tech community, and sits on other public company boards. Recently, she was elected the executive chair of Domo’s Board of Directors. She has received numerous awards, including the EY Entrepreneur of The Year® Award in the Utah Region and was named Utah Business Magazine’s CEO of the Year. Clark earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational communications and an MBA from Brigham Young University.
Steve owned a company in Provo called Intermountain West (later named Kodiak Inc). He expanded the company to six different statewide locations and sold the entire group in 1982. As a young businessman, Steve served as the Utah Valley Home Builders Association Vice President and later the Utah State Home Builders Board and as their Vice President.
Densley was selected as the president of the Orem Chamber of Commerce in 1983, which later merged with Provo and became the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce. He was elected two times as state chamber president and served on the state chamber's board of directors for more than 15 years. Densley was the second-longest serving chamber president in the state's history.
Former Utah Governor Gary Herbert, Utah Valley Chamber Executive Chair, and a friend and colleague since high school said Densley was a great athlete, a great family man, and a man of great faith. “We played against each other in high school. After his first year of playing football at BYU, he went on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern Atlantic States Mission, where I also had the privilege to serve. This speaks to his character—he was devoted to his Church and was willing to make sacrifices to serve others.”
Densley's community service spanned 50 boards and community councils. This included serving on the Utah State Consumer Protection Board, as board chair of Timpanogos Regional Hospital, and president of the Provo and Orem Rotary Clubs.
The Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce is honored to present Carine Clark and Steve Densley with the 2022 Pillar of the Valley Award.
