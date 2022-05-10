Ronn Torossian Reveals Essential Steps for Social Media Rebranding

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian, founder of 5WPR, says before a company can start planning its branding campaign for social media, it needs to understand the reasons why it's going to be doing that. Some of the best reasons that companies should be rebranding their social media are if the business is undergoing a rebrand, and the social media presence needs to match that rebrand, if the company has undergone a major crisis, if it wants to reach a new target market, or if the company is launching a new solution. There are also bad reasons why a company might decide to rebrand its social media presence, including if the engagement rates have been decreasing, if everyone else in the industry has started rebranding, or simply because it's been too long since the last rebrand, and the business thinks it's time for a refreshed image. Put simply, a social media re-branding should be all about reaching a target audience, and not making the company feel fresher.

Any re-branding needs to begin with an audit of the company's current social media channels. By conducting an audit companies will ensure that they're not overlooking any of their social media channels, and they can take note of the current engagement rates and the number of followers. To conduct a social media audit companies need to get the details of every social media channel they're using, such as the URL and usernames, as well as the content from any review platforms. They also need to get the data on referral rates, engagement rates, and audience demographics, and get links or screenshots of their most popular content on every platform.

After conducting a social media audit, companies need to create a brand-new style guide and use that to guide all future social media content on every channel. This is the most time and labor-intensive element of the entire rebranding process because it involves a lot of details. That means companies need to create brand new assets for each social media platform they're using, including profile pictures, cover images, page descriptions, profile bios, as well as shop listings. They also need to create post templates for different types of content formats and create posts for the social media platforms they're using that are going to be published on the launch day of the re-branding.

During a rebrand, plenty of companies tend to debate whether they're going to archive or simply delete all the past content that they've shared on social media. By deleting everything and starting from scratch companies can get a clean break and create more space for a completely different brand identity and message. However, this can be a bit disorienting for the followers of the brand. On the other hand, companies can simply decide to archive any old content that doesn't fit with the new style, messaging, or tone of voice for the brand, and lightly edit the content that still fits the brand with the new style.

