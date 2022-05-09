Nanomagnetics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.9% - Samsung Electronics, Hitachi, Novanta Inc., IPG Photonics

Emergen Research Logo

Rise in demand for surgical procedures which are minimally invasive & non-invasive across the globe is driving nanomagnetics market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nanomagnetics market size is expected to reach USD 11.61 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global nanomagnetics market revenue growth is driven to a significant extent by rising demand from various end-use industries such as healthcare, electronics, and transportation.

Nanomagnetics is an effective method in making materials lighter, stronger, reactive and durable. Demand for nanomagnetics has been steadily increasing owing to the ongoing product and device miniaturization trend in the market. Increase in investment in R&D of nanomagnetics and surge in demand for more-energy efficient and effective devices are other factors driving revenue growth of the market.

One of the trends in the market is development of nanomagnetics for wireless charging applications. Wireless power transfer applications require improved performance magnetic materials for allowing critical functions such as inductive coupling and Electromagnetic Interference (EMI). The COVID-19 pandemic has created major demand for more scalable and affordable detection methods and new efficacious medical solutions that can be achieved using nanomagnetics. Researchers are increasingly using nanotechnology to develop remedies to alleviate chronic and acute effects of COVID-19 and variants.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Nanomagnetics market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Key players in the market include Samsung Electronics, Hitachi, Novanta Inc., IPG Photonics, Rofin-Sinar Technologies, LG Electronics, Osram, Amkor Technology, Tokyo Electron Limited, and Han\'s Laser Technology Industry Co., Ltd.

Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2020, MIP Diagnostics and Veravas announced an international agreement to improve diagnostics. It is a mutually beneficial agreement for the license, development, and supply of MIP specific for Veravas’ sample preparation technology. Veravas’s nanomagnetic particles will recognize, eliminate and measure substances from sample of patients to reduce the effects of complex interferences.

Data storage segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 as several research studies are focusing on developing and implementing nanomagnetic materials for data storage, which is paving way for miniature data storage devices.

Arrays of nanomagnetic materials could be deployed for producing hard disks with ultra-high-density storage or for development of solid-state memory with enhanced read/write speed and dense memory capacity. Benefits of nanomagnets in storage applications is due to nanomagnets’ hysteresis that is responsible for creation of two oppositely magnetized states that are capable of storing binary data.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Nanomagnetics market on the basis of application, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Data Storage

Magnetic Tapes

Hard Disks

Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM)

Others

Sensors

Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors

Biosensors and Bioassays

Medical and Genetics

Imaging

Separation

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transportation

Medical & Biotech

Manufacturing and Processing Industry

Electronics

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Features of the Nanomagnetics Market Report:

The report encompasses Nanomagnetics market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Nanomagnetics industry

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

