Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Size, Share, Major Industry Players & Forecast to 2028

Rising prevalence of diabetes and increasing demand for continuous glucose monitoring systems for better diabetes management

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Research Report added by Emergen Research to its expanding repository is an all-inclusive document containing insightful data about the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market and its key elements. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry. The report sheds light on the minute details of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System industry pertaining to growth factors, opportunities and lucrative business prospects, regions showing promising growth, and forecast estimation till 2028. The report assesses the historical data and current scenario to offer accurate estimations of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market in the coming years.

The Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market size reached USD 4.31 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of diabetes and increasing demand for continuous glucose monitoring systems for better diabetes management are expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Besides, increasing usage of continuous glucose monitoring systems during clinical studies will continue to boost revenue growth of the market.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Medtronic plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc.

Echo Therapeutics, Inc.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

Menarini Diagnostics Ltd.

GlySens Incorporated

Ypsomed Holding AG

Others

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, continuous glucose monitoring systems outperform Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) systems in clinical studies including gestational diabetes mellitus. Additionally, development of more technologically advanced systems to control diabetes will boost product acceptance going ahead. These are some major factors driving growth of the global continuous glucose monitoring system market revenue.

However, concerns regarding accuracy for detecting hypoglycemia ranges and high cost of continuous glucose monitoring systems are expected to hamper market revenue growth during to some extent the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Sensor segment is expected to expand at a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period as sensor, which employs glucose oxidase to monitor glucose levels, is a key component of continuous glucose monitoring systems.

Adult (>14 years) segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period because of the growing geriatric population.

Hospital segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Growing use of continuous glucose monitoring systems in hospital settings for the detection of blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes mellitus is driving growth of the segment.

North America is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period among other regional markets due to robust presence of major continuous glucose monitoring systems providers such as Dexcom, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Echo Therapeutics, Inc., and Senseonics Holdings, Inc. among others.

Emergen Research has segmented global continuous glucose monitoring system on the basis of component, demographics, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Integrated Insulin Pumps

Transmitters & Receivers

Sensors

Demographics Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Child (≤14 years)

Adult (>14 years)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market by 2028?

