YES Dental Care Brings New Dynamics to Emergency Dentistry
YES Dental provides expert urgent care for dental emergencies in the US for toothache, jaw injuries, misplaced implants, root canals, and damaged dentures.
In 2022, there were more than 2 million dental-related Emergency Department visits in the United States”UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CDC reports that untreated tooth decay is found in 1 out of every 4 adults in the US and almost 46% of American adults aged 30 years and above have signs of gum disease. While these statistics underline the seriousness of dental health problems across the nation, they don’t highlight the need for emergency dental care and its unique challenges.
Many people who accidentally break a tooth or develop acute pain need immediate dental care but there is confusion – should they approach the ER for dental care?
Many dental clinics don’t operate through the day which means a painful waiting period while ER physicians are more likely to prescribe over-the-counter painkillers as a temporary fix to the problem. However, urgent dental problems often demand intensive care that every clinic cannot provide. This is where YES Dental Care is changing the paradigms for dental care with dedicated services for emergency dentistry.
According to the American Association of Endodontists (AAE), 25 million root canals are performed each year with an average of 41,000 root canals performed each day, or nearly 287,000 root canal procedures completed every week
Oral health is an integral part of an individual’s overall well-being. Many general dental problems can be taken care of by a trusted neighborhood dentist, including dental care for seniors and regular checkups for children. But there is every chance of a person developing unbearable pain due to a knocked-out tooth, broken denture, or severe infection that requires an emergency extraction. Local dentists might struggle to provide the expertise needed in such cases.
“Not only do they give me an appointment on the same day but they speak Hungarian. It made communication easier. Best emergency dentist ever!”
Marion Hansen
While a dentist around the corner might not be able to accommodate late evening or weekend appointments, the YES team works beyond regular working hours to address oral health emergencies. It has set up a unique emergency dentistry ecosystem where same-day appointments are possible, and there is every chance that walk-in patients get the treatment with little or no waiting.
Unnus.com reports that on an average, every 15 seconds, someone visits a hospital emergency department for dental conditions in the U.S.
Situations demanding urgent dental care present another challenge. The individual might be suffering from chronic diseases such as heart disease, blood pressure, diabetes, or psychological conditions. Such situations warrant expert intervention, along with providing relief to the patient. YES Dental Care has put together a team of vastly experienced dentists who are trained to handle such ER-type dental emergencies. This includes treatments that involve a complicated procedure right away, a standard tooth filling, or extreme dental injuries due to accidents.
About YES Dental Care
YES Dental Care provides top-rated dentists who use the latest treatments to help people struggling with acute dental pain, chronic oral diseases, or dental emergencies. Catering to all patient demographics, YES specializes in emergency dentistry, with its services now easily accessible in California, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. The YES team is often available late at night, with support for unscheduled appointments, and on weekends, working seven days a week. The range of dental services includes sedation dentistry and treatment for gum or lip injury, implants, root canals, damaged dentures, and lost/broken fillings.
