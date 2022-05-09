Masterbatch Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Rising disposable income

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global masterbatch market size is expected to reach USD 16.31 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for masterbatch in production of wires for use across various end-use industries, rising focus on improving fuel-efficiency of vehicles, and increasing demand for packaging materials. Increasing concerns and initiatives to reduce air pollution and environmental impacts due to automotive emissions is driving a steady shift towards Electric Vehicles (EVs). This trend is also leading to incorporation of more lightweight and high-performance components in vehicles, especially in automotive wires, which in turn would require novel formulations and materials such as masterbatch.

Emergen research’s latest document, titled ‘Masterbatch Market - Forecast to 2028,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Masterbatch Market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Masterbatch Market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major players in the market include LyondellBasell Industrial NV, Plastika Kritis SA, Avient Corporation, Tosaf Group, Ampacet Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Americhem Inc., Hubron International, PENN Color Inc., and Vanetti SPA.

Highlights from the Report

In December 2019, PolyOne Corporation made an announcement about signing an agreement for acquisition of color and additive masterbatch business of Clariant.

Among the product type segments, additive segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020. Additive masterbatch prevents degradation due to heat and offers protection from oxidation and UV rays. Also, it provides excellent resistance to fire and electricity.

Among the industry vertical segments, building & construction segment accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2020. Black masterbatches are commonly used inn deck railings, tubing, pipes, and fencing. Masterbatches prevents corrosion caused to building end-products due to chemicals and also improves wear and tear resistance.

The report studies the historical data of the Masterbatch Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global masterbatch market on the basis of product type, polymer, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

White

Black

Color

Additive

Filler

Polymer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polypropylene

High-density Polyethylene

Low Density Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polystyrene

Polyurethane

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Building & Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Textile

Consumer Goods

Agriculture

Others

The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Masterbatch Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Masterbatch market

It elaborates on the new, promising arenas in the leading market regions.

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Masterbatch market

