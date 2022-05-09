Lane Restrictions This Week on Interstate 80 WB in White Deer Township, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions this week on Interstate 80 westbound in White Deer Township, Union County, for construction.

On Wednesday, May 11 and Thursday, May 12, the contractor HRI, Inc., will be placing epoxy on the new structure at mile marker 207, just west of Route 15 interchange. Motorists can expect alternating single lane conditions where work is being performed. Work will be performed from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, weather permitting.

Motorists can expect delays, especially during the peak traffic hours of 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. There may be residual delays into the evening hours.

This is work is part of a $3.3 million bridge reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in June of 2022. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

