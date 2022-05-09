Northbound Route 28 Ramp to Delafield Avenue Long-term Closure Begins Wednesday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the long-term closure of the ramp from northbound Route 28 to Delafield Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Wednesday morning, May 11 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the ramp from northbound Route 28 to Delafield Avenue (Exit 7) will close to traffic around-the-clock through mid-June. Crews will conduct northbound Route 28 reconstruction, ramp tie-in reconstruction, and drainage improvements on the ramp. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Northbound Route 28 to Delafield Avenue (Exit 7)

From northbound Route 28, continue past the closed ramp

Take the Fox Chapel Road/Waterworks Drive/Freeport Road off-ramp (Exit 8)

Bear right toward Waterworks Drive/Freeport Road

Turn right onto Freeport Road

Follow Freeport Road back to Delafield Avenue

End detour

This work is part of the $47.31 million Route 28 Highland Park Interchange Project that includes reconstruction of Route 28 between North Canal Street/Kittanning Pike and extending north/east to the Delafield Avenue Interchange, the reestablishment of two travel lanes on Route 28 in each direction through the interchange, and construction of improved acceleration and deceleration ramps. Also included in the project is the reconstruction of the Route 28 ramps with the Highland Park Bridge and Freeport Road, bridge/wall preservation work, bridge, and roadway widening, sound barriers, and miscellaneous operational and safety improvements.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

