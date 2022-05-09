Smart Greenhouse Market Analysis, Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Increasing demand for LED grow lights

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart greenhouse market size is expected to reach USD 3.16 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, climate change, growing global population, and rising food demand. Rising awareness among farmers regarding the benefits of automatic monitoring and control of greenhouse environment has resulted in increasing adoption of smarter greenhouse automation systems and techniques in the recent past. Limited availability of arable land in developed and developing countries is also driving deployment of smart greenhouses to increase crop yield in order to meet rising demand for food. Advancements in technology is aiding in wirelessly controlling and monitoring multiple greenhouses using Internet of Things (IoT) from a central location.

Demand for automated (Light Emitting Diode) LED lighting greenhouse has been increasing to meet plants needs with real-time and scheduled spectrum. LED grow lights improve plant growth, offer reduced electricity consumption, and add additional light without increasing need for much modification of existing electrical infrastructure. The waste heat from LEDs can be transferred and distributed for use in greenhouse heating, which offsets the cost of fuel during cold weather and climate, and allows venting during warm weather.

The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.

Major players in the market include Argus Control, Certhon, Rough Brothers, GreenTech Agro LLC, Netafim, Sensaphone, Cultivar, Heliospectra AB, LumiGrow, and Desert Growing.

Highlights from the Report

In July 2020, Netafim USA enhanced its Digital Farming solution offering with the addition of Industry leading soil sensor technology of Sentek. The agreement is expected to help in the integration of Automated Irrigation Control, Fertigation, and Crop Protection Solutions of Netafim, with the Industry’s Leading Precision Soil Moisture Management Technologies.

Hydroponics segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Unfavorable weather conditions and increasing need to feed a growing population has resulted in rising utilization of hydroponic technology to mitigate impending food shortage.

LED grow lights segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing usage of automated LED lighting in greenhouses lowers electricity bills, provides additional lighting without increasing electrical infrastructure, and improves plant performance and ability to meet year-round growing schedules.

The report studies the historical data of the Smart Greenhouse Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart greenhouse market on the basis of type, component, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hydroponics

Non-hydroponics

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

LED Grow Lights

HVAC System

Sensors & Control System

Irrigation System

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Research & Educational Institutes

Commercial Growers

Retail Gardens

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

