Cyberbiosecurity Market Trend - Growing Focus on Building Resilience Towards Cyberbiothreats and Rising Investment

Increasing incidence of cyberattacks and growing focus on building resilience towards cyberbiothreats will drive Cyberbiosecurity market growth.

Emergen Research has recently published its latest report titled โ€œCyberbiosecurity Market By Attack Type, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030.โ€” — Emergen Research

BRITISH COLUMBIA, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published its latest report titled โ€œCyberbiosecurity Market By Attack Type (Malware, Phishing Mails, Ransomware, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, Password Attacks, Sabotage, Corporate Espionage, Crime/Extortion, Other Malicious Activities), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030.โ€

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ฒ๐ง๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ:

Cyberbiosecurity represents the convergence of cybersecurity, cyber-physical security, and biosecurity. Cybersecurity is crucial to safeguard bio economy of a country and cyberbiosecurity breaches can directly impact patients in various ways โ€“ from compromised data privacy to disruption in production and distribution. This can significantly impact a regionโ€™s ability to fight and respond to large-scale biological events such as epidemics and pandemics.

Growing need to strengthen cybersecurity for safe and effective production of biopharmaceuticals, rising awareness regarding importance of cyberbiosafety and resultant rise in investment to develop robust solutions, and increasing focus on assessing emerging cybersecurity risks in biopharmaceutical sector are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

In addition, rising incidence of ransomware and malware attacks on research institutes, growing availability of massive intellectual property of healthcare sector, and increasing concerns regarding data security are some other factors expected to boost adoption of cyberbiosecurity solutions and contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Cyberbiosecurity is an emerging and nascent disciple that addresses the educational and workforce gap between cyber-physical systems, cybersecurity, and biosecurity. Rapid digitization of biotechnology sector has further accelerated research into cyberbiosecurity. Integration of artificial intelligence, automation, and other advanced digital technologies have digitized the information and handling mechanisms of biological materials which have increased vulnerabilities of research and healthcare institutions more vulnerable to threats at the digital interface and this has further boosted need for cyberbiosecurity.

Increasing collaborations to develop frameworks for early response system to identify and mitigate cyberattacks across biopharmaceutical domain is another factor expected to drive market revenue growth going ahead. However, lack of knowledge regarding cyberbiosecurity, growing need for more research into successful implementation, and unavailability of robust cybersecurity tools due to lack of funding are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent going ahead.

๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ

โ€ข Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

โ€ข Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

โ€ข Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

โ€ข Took a toll on economy of various countries

โ€ข Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

โ€ข Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

โ€ข Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

โ€ข Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

โ€ข Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

๐‘๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐€๐ญ๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ค ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐’๐ข๐ ๐ง๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ง๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก:

Ransomware attack segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period attributable to growing incidence of ransomware attacks on vaccine manufacturers, supply chain companies, and biomedical research firms due to availability of significant sensitive information. Ransomware attacks incur significant damages to the organizations and are considered as one of the most dangerous cyberattacks for healthcare organizations.

๐๐ข๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐Ž๐ซ๐ ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐‘๐จ๐›๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘:

Increasing growth of lucrative biomedical research, growing need to secure sensitive data generated by biomedical organizations, rising focus on implementing robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard experiment data and clinical trial information, and rapid digitization of research data are some key factors boosting adoption of cyberbiosecurity measures in biomedical research organizations and is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the segment.

๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ญ๐จ ๐‹๐ž๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐“๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž:

North America is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period attributable to growing prevalence of cyberattacks on healthcare and agriculture organizations, increasing advancements in cybersecurity industry, and rising focus on identifying vulnerabilities in connected ecosystem of biopharmaceutical sector. In addition, increasing investment by government agencies to strengthen cybersecurity measures to safeguard bio economy, rising incorporation of cyber-based technologies across various industries, and presence of key market players in the region are some other factors expected to drive market revenue growth in the region.

๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž:

โ€ข IBM

โ€ข Cisco

โ€ข Crowdstrike

โ€ข Foritnet

โ€ข Symantec

โ€ข Check Point Software

โ€ข Palo Alto Networks

โ€ข CyberArk

โ€ข Zscaler

โ€ข Cybereason

โ€ข Towerwall

โ€ข Sophos

๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฌ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ, ๐„๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐œ๐ฒ๐›๐ž๐ซ๐›๐ข๐จ๐ฌ๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐š๐ญ๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ค ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

๐€๐ญ๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ค ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

โ€ข Malware

โ€ข Phishing Mails

โ€ข Ransomware

โ€ข Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks

โ€ข Password Attacks

โ€ข Sabotage

โ€ข Corporate Espionage

โ€ข Crime/Extortion

โ€ข Other Malicious Activities

๐„๐ง๐-๐”๐ฌ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

โ€ข Biomedical Research Organizations

โ€ข Medical Equipment and Surgical Material Manufacturers

โ€ข Pharmaceutical Firms

โ€ข Immunology Experts and Pharmacies

โ€ข Healthcare Logistics & Transportation Companies

โ€ข Food & Agriculture Companies

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

โ€ข North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

โ€ข Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

โ€ข Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

โ€ข Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

โ€ข Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

