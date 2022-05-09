Cyberbiosecurity Market Trend - Growing Focus on Building Resilience Towards Cyberbiothreats and Rising Investment

Emergen Research Logo

BRITISH COLUMBIA, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published its latest report titled “Cyberbiosecurity Market By Attack Type (Malware, Phishing Mails, Ransomware, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, Password Attacks, Sabotage, Corporate Espionage, Crime/Extortion, Other Malicious Activities), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030.”

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

Cyberbiosecurity represents the convergence of cybersecurity, cyber-physical security, and biosecurity. Cybersecurity is crucial to safeguard bio economy of a country and cyberbiosecurity breaches can directly impact patients in various ways – from compromised data privacy to disruption in production and distribution. This can significantly impact a region’s ability to fight and respond to large-scale biological events such as epidemics and pandemics.

Growing need to strengthen cybersecurity for safe and effective production of biopharmaceuticals, rising awareness regarding importance of cyberbiosafety and resultant rise in investment to develop robust solutions, and increasing focus on assessing emerging cybersecurity risks in biopharmaceutical sector are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

In addition, rising incidence of ransomware and malware attacks on research institutes, growing availability of massive intellectual property of healthcare sector, and increasing concerns regarding data security are some other factors expected to boost adoption of cyberbiosecurity solutions and contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Cyberbiosecurity is an emerging and nascent disciple that addresses the educational and workforce gap between cyber-physical systems, cybersecurity, and biosecurity. Rapid digitization of biotechnology sector has further accelerated research into cyberbiosecurity. Integration of artificial intelligence, automation, and other advanced digital technologies have digitized the information and handling mechanisms of biological materials which have increased vulnerabilities of research and healthcare institutions more vulnerable to threats at the digital interface and this has further boosted need for cyberbiosecurity.

Increasing collaborations to develop frameworks for early response system to identify and mitigate cyberattacks across biopharmaceutical domain is another factor expected to drive market revenue growth going ahead. However, lack of knowledge regarding cyberbiosecurity, growing need for more research into successful implementation, and unavailability of robust cybersecurity tools due to lack of funding are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent going ahead.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

• Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

• Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

• Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

• Took a toll on economy of various countries

• Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

• Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

• Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

• Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

• Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

Ransomware attack segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period attributable to growing incidence of ransomware attacks on vaccine manufacturers, supply chain companies, and biomedical research firms due to availability of significant sensitive information. Ransomware attacks incur significant damages to the organizations and are considered as one of the most dangerous cyberattacks for healthcare organizations.

𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑:

Increasing growth of lucrative biomedical research, growing need to secure sensitive data generated by biomedical organizations, rising focus on implementing robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard experiment data and clinical trial information, and rapid digitization of research data are some key factors boosting adoption of cyberbiosecurity measures in biomedical research organizations and is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the segment.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞:

North America is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period attributable to growing prevalence of cyberattacks on healthcare and agriculture organizations, increasing advancements in cybersecurity industry, and rising focus on identifying vulnerabilities in connected ecosystem of biopharmaceutical sector. In addition, increasing investment by government agencies to strengthen cybersecurity measures to safeguard bio economy, rising incorporation of cyber-based technologies across various industries, and presence of key market players in the region are some other factors expected to drive market revenue growth in the region.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

• IBM

• Cisco

• Crowdstrike

• Foritnet

• Symantec

• Check Point Software

• Palo Alto Networks

• CyberArk

• Zscaler

• Cybereason

• Towerwall

• Sophos

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

• Malware

• Phishing Mails

• Ransomware

• Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks

• Password Attacks

• Sabotage

• Corporate Espionage

• Crime/Extortion

• Other Malicious Activities

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

• Biomedical Research Organizations

• Medical Equipment and Surgical Material Manufacturers

• Pharmaceutical Firms

• Immunology Experts and Pharmacies

• Healthcare Logistics & Transportation Companies

• Food & Agriculture Companies

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Metaverse Market