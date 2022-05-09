Decision Intelligence Market Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities & Forecast 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Need to make fast and accurate decisions for better outcomes and increasing need for multiple problem-solving options are some key factors driving market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The decision intelligence market size reached USD 10.30 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need to make fast and accurate decisions for better outcomes and increasing need for multiple problem-solving options are expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. In addition, increasing need for making more accurate data-driven decisions will boost revenue growth of the market.

Effective decision making is a major problem in organizations, and better decision making and evaluating tools to make business-critical decisions are required to resolve challenges. Decision intelligence solution helps organizations to achieve better decisions, accommodate uncertainty factors, and improve their respective decision models. Companies are incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) to increase flexibility and differentiate their respective offerings.

The Global Decision Intelligence Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Decision Intelligence industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Decision Intelligence market along with crucial statistical data about the Decision Intelligence market. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Want to learn more on the Decision Intelligence market growth? Request for a Sample now:@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/919

The report also studies the key companies of the Decision Intelligence market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyses the key companies operating in the industry:

Baidu, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Arm Limited, H2O.ai, Inc., AiCure LLC, Clarifai, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., Ayasdi AI LLC, HyperVerge, Inc., and Iris.ai AS.

Read more on the global Decision Intelligence market report at:https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/decision-intelligence-market

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Keyword market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Hybrid-based segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for human-machine interactions in order to detect issues and achieve faultless judgement.

Machine learning segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising need for predicting accurate outcomes. Machine learning algorithms use historical data as input for predicting new outputs.

Big cloud providers segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increased demand for on-cloud services in order to have flexibility in using decision intelligence solutions.

North America market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share due to robust presence of major players providing decision intelligence solutions such as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., H2O.ai, Inc., AiCure LLC, and Clarifai, Inc. among others in countries in the region.

The report further divides the Decision Intelligence market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Decision Intelligence market.

Emergen Research has segmented global decision intelligence market on the basis of model, software, provider, application, end-use, and region:

Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Human-based

Hybrid-based

Machine-based

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Analytics

Machine Learning

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Big Cloud Providers

Start-Ups

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Demand Forecasting

Discovering Cause

Logistics Optimization

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy

Media and Entertainment

Oil and Gas

Retail

Transportation

Others

Get an Impressive Discount on this Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/919

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/919

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by Emergen Research

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanosatellite-and-microsatellite-market

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-cloud-computing-market

Connected Agriculture Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/connected-agriculture-market

Augmented Reality Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/augmented-reality-market

Industrial Sensors Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-sensors-market

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.