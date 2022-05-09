Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Overview: New Energy Business’s Driving Demand for PVDF in a Big Way

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 856.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends – Increased demand from oil & gas industries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market size is expected to reach USD 1,433.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High demand for PVDF from various end-use industries such as electrical, chemical processing, and construction is driving market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period. Robust performance and increasing adoption of PVDF in a range of applications is expected to continue to fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead. Rising investment by major players in R&D of PVDF to explore further scope of applications due to good radiation resistance and abrasion resistance, as well as due to the fact that the material is melt processable is a key factor expected to support market growth going ahead. Products made from PVDF offer resistance to algae and microbial growth.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Solvay S.A., Arkema, SABIC, 3M, Kureha Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., Dyneon GmbH, Quadrant Engineering Plastics Products Inc., and Zhuzhou Hongda Polymer Materials Co. Ltd.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Pipes and fittings segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. PVDF pipes are easy to install, cost-effective, chemical-resistant, and environmentally sound. PVDF pipes have high dielectric and mechanical properties, which makes it the ideal material for applications in oil & gas and chemical processing industries. Surge in adoption of PVDF material pipes in the construction industry is also driving revenue growth of this segment.

Oil & gas industry is one of the major consumers of PVDF pipes and fittings. Offshore oil & gas production has some of the most extreme and demanding conditions. Pipes and fittings used in the sector must be highly weather resistant and long-lasting. Expansion of oil & gas facilities is creating major demand for PVDF. ONGC has produced blueprints to increase production of crude oil by 4 million metric ton, and plans to double its natural gas production by 2021. This will drive growth of the oil and gas segment to some extent going ahead.

In May 2021, Fillamentum, which is a leading 3D printing material provider, announced the launch of high-performance engineering filament. The product Fluorodur is a PVDF material and is characterized by combination of chemical, mechanical, and thermal properties. Fluorodur is being used in research projects at Czech Academy of Sciences to 3D print high-strength sealant structures for geology equipment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global PVDF market on the basis of application, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Pipes and Fittings

Wires and Semiconductor Processing

Films and Sheets

Membranes

Coatings

Li-ion Batteries

Others

End-use Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Electrical and Electronics

Oil and Gas

Automotive Processing

Building and Construction

Chemical Processing

Aerospace and Defense

Others

The Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Polyvinylidene Fluoride market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Polyvinylidene Fluoride market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Polyvinylidene Fluoride market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Polyvinylidene Fluoride market.

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

