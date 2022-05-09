Myron Golden Announces Make More Offers Challenge for Entrepreneurs, Coaches, Authors, and Agencies

/EIN News/ -- New York, New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Myron Golden, a business coach based in Tampa, FL, is happy to announce that the next Make More Offers Challenge will be held from May 16 to May 20, 2022 and that enrollment for this course is currently open. This is a five-day commitment where participants get immersed in the process for 1 to 2 hours a day. The final result for this challenge is for participants to make more perfect high ticket offers quickly. Myron Golden points out that wealth requires speed, which means that what is needed is not to make more money, but to make money faster.

The event consists of five days of intensive coaching and teaching on everything that the participants need to know on how to develop a million dollar plus income, from product creation, to creating the perfect messaging and offer, and many important steps in between. The sessions will teach about: online marketing optimization; web design with sales in mind; leaning in: how to achieve mastery; how to craft the perfect offer and get paid what you are worth; bringing electricity and energy into presentations; and managing wealth to live a life with purpose.

Myron Golden points out that there are clear steps to growing a multi-million dollar income, and the five day intensive coaching provided in the Challenge reveals these steps. Myron is also committed to teaching the sound principles of wealth management, so that people can work less, earn more, and create a legacy that will help other people. In this five day intensive seminar, participants will learn how to: find their audience; create the appropriate message; price the product or service perfectly; and come up with an offer that is so powerful that there’s no need to sell it.

The five-day class has a number of components. First is the Challenge community on Facebook where participants can join other entrepreneurs who are excited about learning how to make more offers. Participants will also learn the secret to making offers that motivate people to opt in. Lead generation offers are the key element in developing a large email list of people who want to buy. Participants will also learn how to develop core product offers, which are the foundation of one’s business. This will allow a business to be sustainable and scalable. Premium value offers, meanwhile, are the secret sauce for exponential scalability. And finally, retention offers allow people to do the work once and get paid regularly afterwards. Those who want to take a look at some Challenge testimonials can check out the Challenge website.

Myron Golden, Ph. D. has 30 years of experience to share, and he is passionate about sharing it all for the benefit of people so that they can transform their passion into profit and grow a seven to eight figure business. More importantly, Myron teaches people how to put biblical principles at the center of that growth, so you can live a life of purpose, help others, and develop a living legacy. He has polio as an infant and has walked with a metal brace on his leg for his whole life, which indicates that he understands how to overcome obstacles in life. He learned the importance of discipline from his parents, allowing him to achieve a black belt in martial arts and then becoming a record label owners, bestselling author, and a master marketing consultant. His positive energy comes from his faith in God and from the potential of entrepreneurs and his students. As a business coach and integrated marketing consultant, he provides his students with the tools and knowledge to make better offers, generate leads, convert leads into clients, and get paid what they are worth. He is the author of two best selling books, “Click and Order for Brick and Mortar: Online Strategies for Offline Market Domination” and “From The Trash Man to The Cash Man: How Anyone Can Get Rich Starting from Anywhere.”





Those who are interested in the Make More Offers Challenge can check out the Myron Golden Live website, or contact them by phone or email.

