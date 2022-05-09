Text-to-Speech Market Size Worth USD 7.06 Billion and is expected to register a CAGR of 14.7% By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing geriatric population and rising demand for handheld devices is driving growth of the global text-to-speech market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Text-to-Speech Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Text-to-Speech industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Text-to-Speech market along with crucial statistical data about the Text-to-Speech market. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The text-to-speech market size is expected to reach USD 7.06 Billion at a steady CAGR of 14.7% in 2028. Text to speech technology market is witnessing increasing revenue growth owing to growing traction of the software globally. Text-to-speech works with almost all personal digital devices such as tablets, smartphones, and computers. Text-to-speech tools highlight the words as they are read out aloud and serves to help children not only to see the words onscreen, but also to hear, understand, and recognize the pronunciation simultaneously.

The technology is helpful in communicating with users when reading content or messages on a screen is inconvenient or not possible. This technology opens up information and applications for disabled people in new ways, and helps those individuals who are unable to read text on a screen to a great extent. Advancements in technology has resulted in further development of more innovative features in text-to-speech tools.

Want to learn more on the Text-to-Speech market growth? Request for a Sample now:@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/539

The report also studies the key companies of the Text-to-Speech market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyses the key companies operating in the industry:

IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Nuance Communication, Amazon.com, LumenVox LLC, SESTEK, Readspeaker, Sensory Inc., Acapela Group, and Nextup Technologies.

Read more on the global Text-to-Speech market report at:: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/text-to-speech-market

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Keyword market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In January 2021, Facebook launched an updated feature of Automatic Alt Text (AAT), which offers details regarding an image or photograph in audio or voice for benefit of blind and visually impaired users. The tool uses computer vision technology to automatically create descriptions.

Software segment revenue growth has been increasing significantly due to rising deployment as a teaching aid for visually-impaired individuals or for persons with dyslexia. The technology is also useful for listening to content from documents while multi-tasking. The availability of free software online is another factor propelling adoption and growth of this segment.

Cloud segment revenue is expected to register a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. Deployment of cloud-based technology has increased scalability, enabled 24/7 services, and improved IT security. Rising adoption of Software as a Service (SaaS) by large organizations is another key factors driving revenue growth of the cloud segment.

The report further divides the Text-to-Speech market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Text-to-Speech market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global text-to-speech market on the basis of offering, deployment mode, voice type, organization size, vertical, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Software

Services

Software-as-a-Service

Support, Implementation & Consulting

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Voice Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Neural and Custom Voice

Non-Neural

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Assistant tool for visually impaired or disabilities (Dyslexic Reader)

Enterprises

Others (Government and Legal)

Get an Impressive Discount on this Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/539

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/539

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by Emergen Research

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanosatellite-and-microsatellite-market

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-cloud-computing-market

Connected Agriculture Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/connected-agriculture-market

Augmented Reality Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/augmented-reality-market

Industrial Sensors Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-sensors-market

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.