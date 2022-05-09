Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need to improve food safety standards is a key factor driving growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food and beverage market currently

This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need for more secure and efficient production facilities in food and beverages industries. Food and beverages industries are increasingly adopting AI solutions to track costs, oversee stock levels, and maintain transparency in supply chain processes. Rising need to reduce food waste is also driving utilization of AI in the food and beverages industry. Focus on improving food safety standards and need to adhere to stringent regulations related to food quality and safety of processes is driving adoption of Artificial Intelligence in the food and beverages industry.

Raytec Vision S.p.A., Rockwell Automation Inc., ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Key Technology Inc., TOMRA Sorting Solutions AS, GREEFA, Sesotec, Sight Machine Inc., and AGCO Corporation.

In October 2020, ABB Ltd. announced the acquisition of Codian Robotics B.V., which is a leading provider of delta robots. The offerings of Codian Robotics include a hygienic design line, which is ideal for hygiene-sensitive industries, including pharmaceuticals and food and beverages.

Food processing industry segment accounted for largest market share of 49.0% in 2020. Increasing initiatives across food processing industries and rising adoption of AI-powered solutions at food processing units are expected to continue to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Consumer engagement segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 45.2% during the forecast period. Food and beverage companies are increasingly deploying Artificial Intelligence that can monitor emotions of customers over social media networks and platforms in order to obtain responses of consumers, using which food and beverage companies can improve customer experience and enhance product offerings.

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Hotel and Restaurant

Food Processing Industry

Beverage Industry

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Consumer Engagement

Maintenance

Food Sorting

Production and Packaging

Quality Control and Safety Compliance

Other Applications

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

