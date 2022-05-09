Global Smart Locks Market to Reach 8.87 Billion by 2028 | Samsung SDS, Panasonic Corporation, Godrej Group

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 2.92 Billion in 2020, Growth – at a CAGR of 15.0%, & Trends – Increasing demand for connected devices and integrated access control systems

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart lock market size is expected to reach USD 8.87 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing need for safety and security of property, personal items, and other valuable items, rising adoption of smart home automation systems, growing preference for smart locks in commercial and corporate buildings, and rapid advancements in the smart lock technology are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Growing use of smart locks in hospitality sector to improve in-room security and to regulate access to authorized individuals in factories, airports, banks, and defense zones, among others are some other key factors fueling the revenue growth of the market. Smart locks are IoT-enable entry devices that do not require keys and help users remotely access door locks via smartphones and other smart devices. Smart locks use Wi-Fi, mobile applications, and voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri to lock and unlock doors, grant access to guests, and send alert when doors remain opened or unlocked.

The Global Smart Lock Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Smart Lock industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Smart Lock market along with crucial statistical data about the Smart Lock market. The research study provides historical data from 2018 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Deadbolts segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market between 2021 and 2028 owing to increasing demand for deadbolts in residential and commercial buildings as they offer enhanced security and durability. Rising adoption of touch-screen deadbolt and smart deadbolts owing to their easy installation and remote control is also contributing to the revenue growth of the segment.

Biometric segment revenue is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of biometric smart locks that offer palm, face, iris, voice, and fingerprint recognition in residential and commercial buildings. Revenue growth of this segment can also be attributed to growing demand for smart locks integrated with 3D biometric fingerprint sensors and robust security software that offer enhanced security and improved user convenience.

Wi-Fi segment revenue is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to increasing advancement in Wi-Fi networks, improvement in remote control capabilities of Wi-Fi-enabled smart locks, and real-time alerts delivered by Wi-Fi-based smart locks that ensure higher level of security and safe smart home experience.

Residential segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share in the global market owing to increasing adoption of smart locks in smart residential buildings to address the growing concerns surrounding security and safety of residents, growing trend of smart homes, and rising investment to equip new residential infrastructure with smart windows, sensors, and other integrated security features.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Assa Abloy AB, Allegion Plc., dormakaba Holding AG, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., SALTO Systems, Onity, Inc., Samsung SDS, Panasonic Corporation, The Master Lock Company, and Godrej Group.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global smart lock market on the basis of lock type, authentication method, communication protocol, application outlook, and region:

Lock Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Lever Handles

Deadbolts

Padlocks

Others

Authentication Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pin Code

Biometric

RFID Cards

Communication Protocol Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional & Government

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Smart Lock market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Smart Lock market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Smart Lock market.

Radical Highlights of the Smart Lock Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Smart Lock market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Smart Lock market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

