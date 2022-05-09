Fiber Optics Market to Increase Promising Development Opportunities with Expansion of Telecommunication Sector

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 4.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.9%, Market Trends – Increasing 5G deployment globally

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fiber optics market size reached USD 4.54 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for Fiber to the x (FTTx), as well as increased need for fiber optics in smart city infrastructure are among some major factors driving global fiber optics market revenue growth. In addition, increasing 5G deployment is expected to boost revenue growth of the market in the near future. Interconnected technologies play a significant role in smart city environments for transmitting, collecting, and converting data into useful information to build and improve infrastructural facilities. High-speed fiber connection aids in the transmission of vast volumes of data from one point to another via network infrastructure. It is important in aerial drones for surveying and mapping, monitoring systems for preventing crimes, traffic control systems to avoid accidents or congestion, and smart homes to promote sustainable living. These are other factors expected to drive demand for fiber optics, which in turn is expected to augment market growth.

The latest and updated research report on the Global fiber optics market Market covers a comprehensive overview of the fiber optics market market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the fiber optics market market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/817

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Single-mode segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period as single-mode is being used for long-distance deployments spanning lengths from 2 meters to 10,000 meters.

Plastic Optic Fiber (POF) segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Plastic optical fibers are widely used in digital household appliances, home networks, and industrial connections for low-speed, short-distance applications. Plastic fibers play an important role in transmitting data in defense communication infrastructure and multimedia devices.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and growing telecommunications industry.

Some major companies in the market include Finisar Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Prysmian S.p.A., General Cable Corporation, Optical Cable Corporation, Sterlite Technologies Limited, Leoni AG, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., and America Fujikura Ltd.

In August 2021, Sterlite Technologies Limited announced a partnership with Facebook Connectivity to develop 4G and 5G radio devices as a component of the Evenstar program, which aims to facilitate the commercial implementation of Open RAN and improve 5G readiness for operators worldwide.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/817

Furthermore, the report divides the fiber optics market market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global fiber optics on the basis of components, fiber type, cable type, application, and region:

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Couplers

Connectors

Transmitters

Amplifiers

Receivers

Others

Software

Services

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Plastic Optical Fiber (POF)

Glass Optical Fiber

Cable Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Single-mode

Multi-mode

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Telecommunication

BFSI

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Government

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2018-2028. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/817

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Overview of the fiber optics market Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the fiber optics market industry

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/817

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Activated Carbon Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/02/2138482/0/en/Activated-Carbon-Market-Size-Worth-USD-14-07-Billion-by-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-9-6-Emergen-Research.html



Sodium Dichromate Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/12/02/2138590/0/en/Sodium-Dichromate-Market-To-Be-Worth-USD-1-242-4-Million-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html



Water and Wastewater Treatment Market @ http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/12/15/2145667/0/en/Water-and-Wastewater-Treatment-Market-To-Be-Worth-USD-472-53-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html



Tungsten Carbide Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/15/2145714/0/en/Tungsten-Carbide-Market-Worth-USD-27-70-Billion-By-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-8-5-Emergen-Research.html



Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/fr/news-release/2020/12/17/2146732/0/en/Anti-Fingerprint-Coatings-Market-Size-Worth-USD-1-297-8-Million-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html



Dairy Enzymes Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/18/2160104/0/en/Dairy-Enzymes-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-999-8-Million-by-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-7-2-Emergen-Research.html



Magnesia Chrome Bricks Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/01/25/2163702/0/en/Magnesia-Chrome-Bricks-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-2-742-9-Million-by-2027-Rise-in-Infrastructure-Development-Activities-will-be-the-Key-Factor-Driving-the-Industry-Growth-States-Emer.html



Green Mining Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/25/2163742/0/en/Green-Mining-Market-to-Reach-Value-of-USD-15-90-Billion-By-2027-Increasing-Emphasis-on-Sustainable-Development-and-Rising-Adoption-of-Eco-Friendly-Mining-will-be-the-Key-Factor-Dri.html



Biological Wastewater Treatment Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/08/2171078/0/en/Biological-Wastewater-Treatment-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-12-48-Billion-by-2027-Scarcity-of-Water-in-Developing-Economies-and-Developments-in-Molecular-Biology-Techniques-are-Drivin.html

Cold Storage Construction Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/08/2171575/0/en/Cold-Storage-Construction-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-18-59-Billion-by-2027-Rapid-Growth-of-Online-Grocery-Sales-in-Developing-Economies-is-Driving-the-Industry-Growth-says-Emergen-Re.html

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.