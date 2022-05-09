Submit Release
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made Instagram post on 77th anniversary of Victory over fascism

AZERBAIJAN, May 9 - 09 may 2022, 13:20

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the 77th anniversary of Victory over fascism.

The post on her official Instagram page says: “Dear veterans! I congratulate you on the 77th anniversary of Victory over fascism. I wish each of you the best of health, and our country peace and tranquility!”

