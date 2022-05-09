First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the 77th anniversary of Victory over fascism.
The post on her official Instagram page says: “Dear veterans! I congratulate you on the 77th anniversary of Victory over fascism. I wish each of you the best of health, and our country peace and tranquility!”
You just read:
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made Instagram post on 77th anniversary of Victory over fascism
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.