Green Tea Market Demand 2022, Price Trend, Leading Companies Share, and Forecast Report By 2027

Green Tea Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Green Tea Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global green tea market reached a value of US$ 14.04 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.37 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.36% during 2022-2027.

Green tea is generally prepared from the unoxidized leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant. Originating in China, it was consumed as a medicine for regulation digestion, improving heart and mental health, maintaining proper body temperature, controlling bleeding, and healing wounds in numerous Asian countries. It is a pale green beverage with a slightly bitter taste that is widely available across the globe in multiple varieties that differ on the basis of growing conditions, agriculture methods, and time of harvest. It is a rich source of antioxidants which assist in elevating the levels of high-density lipoprotein in the human body to improve artery functions.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Green Tea Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the growing health consciousness among the masses. Since green tea contains bioactive substances that promote health and reduce the chances of developing cardiovascular diseases and cancers, this is providing a boost to the sales of green tea across the globe. Along with this, the rising awareness regarding the benefits of consuming green tea and the increasing preference for leading an active lifestyle is also providing an impetus to market growth. Moreover, the advent of value-added product variants with exotic flavors is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. The market is further driven by the increasing utilization of green tea in the formulation of multiple skincare and personal care products. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the premiumization of green tea and the widespread popularity of powdered green tea, known as matcha, for weight management.

Global Green Tea Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed with the key players being:

• AMORE Pacific Corp.

• Cape Natural Tea Products

• Celestial Seasonings

• Finlay’s Beverages Ltd.

• Arizona Beverage Company

• Associated British Foods LLC

• The Coca-Cola Company

• Tata Global Beverages

• Unilever

• Metropolitan Tea Company

• Northern Tea Merchants Ltd.

• Numi Organic Tea

• Oishi Group Plc.

• Frontier Natural Products Co-Op.

• Hambleden Herbs

• Hankook Tea

• Honest Tea, Inc.

• ITO EN

• Kirin Beverage Corp.

• Oregon Chai Inc.

• Yogi Tea.

Breakup by Type:

• Green Tea Bags

• Green Tea Instant Mixes

• Iced Green Tea

• Loose Leaf

• Capsules

• Others

Breakup by Flavour:

• Lemon

• Aloe Vera

• Cinnamon

• Vanilla

• Wild Berry

• Jasmin

• Basil

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance 2016-2021

• Market Outlook 2022-2027

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

