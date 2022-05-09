Recreational Vehicle Market Size to Hit USD 87.89 Billion by 2028 | Industry Share, Growth and Trends Analysis Report

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Recreational Vehicle market size is projected to grow from USD 55.90 billion in 2021 to USD 87.89 billion in 2028, at CAGR of 6.7% during forecast period; Strong Demand for Comfortable Travel & Accommodation to Foster Industry Development

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recreational vehicle market size was valued at USD 55.28 billion in 2020. The market is estimated to grow from USD 55.90 billion in 2021 to USD 87.89 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Rising active campers and robust demand for comfortable travel & accommodation are expected to foster market development. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Recreational Vehicle Market, 2021-2028.”

Recreational vehicles are automobiles with the capacity to accommodate people during camping activities. They are used extensively for travel, recreational, and seasonal activities. Increasing number of active campers is expected to boost the product adoption. Increasing travel activities lead to adopting effective travel tools, thereby fostering market development. Furthermore, the rising demand for comfortable travel & accommodation is expected to nurture the demand for the product. These factors may propel industry growth in the coming years.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/recreational-vehicles-rv-market-105474





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.7% 2028 Value Projection USD 87.89 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 55.90 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered Motorhomes, Towable RVs, Residential, Commercial Growth Drivers Robust Demand for Customized RVs to Bolster Market Development Development of Outdoor Activities to Foster Market Progress in North America





COVID-19 Impact:

Travel Restrictions to Negatively Affect Market Development

The market is expected to be negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic due to the restrictions imposed on transport and travel. The rapid surge in COVID infections led to stringent government norms, thereby restricting travel. Furthermore, the halt on manufacturing and transport led to supply chain disruption and raw material shortage. However, adopting technologically advanced production techniques, social distancing, reduced capacities, and sanitization may enable manufacturers to recover their losses. These factors may propel market development during the pandemic.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/recreational-vehicles-rv-market-105474





Drivers and Restraints

Robust Demand for Customized RVs to Bolster Market Development

The rising adoption of customized RVs for personal residence is expected to propel sales. Further, increasing awareness regarding its benefits such as depreciation value, easily towable units, low fuel consumption, maintenance costs, and lower insurance is expected to surge the product demand. Furthermore, the rising demand for recreational vehicles for tailgating, traveling with pets, and business activities is expected to foster the product sales. These factors may drive the recreational vehicle market growth.

However, environmental awareness regarding the vehicle’s environmental concerns is expected to hamper market development.

Segmentation

Vehicle Type, Application, and Region are studied for the Market

By vehicle type, the market is segmented into towable RVs and motorhomes. Based on application, it is classified into residential and commercial. Geographically, it is grouped into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.





Quick Buy - Recreational Vehicle Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105474





Regional Insights

Development of Outdoor Activities to Foster Market Progress in North America

North America is expected to dominate the recreational vehicle market share due to rapid development of outdoor activities. The market in North America stood at USD 23.65 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow positively during the upcoming years. Further, the rising popularity of the product from the U.S. is expected to fuel the industry growth.

In Asia Pacific, the rapidly growing tourism sector, rising disposable income, and outdoor recreational activities are expected to fuel the product adoption. In addition, the registration of new vehicles is expected to boost the production of novel vehicles. These factors may foster market development.

Competitive Landscape

Adoption of Acquisition Strategies by Key Players to Facilitate Market Expansion

Prominent companies operating in the market devise acquisition strategies to expand market reach and enhance their customer base. For example, Lazydays Holdings, Inc. completed the acquisition of Chilhowee RV Center in March 2021. This acquisition enabled the company to expand its market reach. Further, incorporating research and development may enable companies to produce better vehicles and boost consumer demand. In addition, the adoption of partnerships, mergers, and novel product launches may aid in achieving a remarkable market position.

Industry Development

• June 2020- Campervan Camps and Holidays India Pvt. Ltd. announced its first commercially viable premium Motorhome, LuxeCamper.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/recreational-vehicles-rv-market-105474





List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Iowa, U.S.)

REV Group. (Indiana, U.S.)

Forest River, Inc., (Indiana, U.S.)

Thor Industries Inc. (Indiana, U.S.)

NeXus RV (Indiana, U.S.)

Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Winkler, Canada)

Dethleffs GmbH & Co. KG (Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany)

Bürstner GmbH & Co. KG (Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany)

RAPIDO Motorhomes (Mayenne, France)

Northwood Manufacturing Inc. (Oregon, U.S.)

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Porter’s Five Forces Analysis SWOT Analysis Technological Developments Value Chain Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on Electric Bus Market

Global Electric Bus Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary



Continued…





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/recreational-vehicles-rv-market-105474





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com