Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market Records a Significant Growth by 2027 | Google LLC, Baidu, Microsoft Corporation

Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market Trends – Rise in adoption of quantum computing in the automotive industry.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global quantum computing for enterprise market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 3,907.4 Million by 2027, and register a steady revenue growth rate, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global quantum computing for the enterprise market in terms of revenue is expected to increase substantially over the forecast period due to increasing global demand for quantum computing simulation for drug discovery and to identify new chemical compounds.

The rising need to accelerate the learning process of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also a major factor expected to further boost global quantum computing for enterprise market growth during the forecast period. The rising adoption of quantum computing in the automotive industry is expected to further support growth in market size in the future.

Key Highlights of Report

The hardware segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue expansion at a CAGR of 47.5% during the forecast period. This high growth rate can be attributed to the rising usage of qubits in quantum computing to program and manage qubits; an optimized hardware approach with significant standard hardware is necessary.

The cloud-based quantum computing segment is projected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period due to the growing use of cloud-based quantum computing for new drug discovery, risk management, supply chain optimization, and financial trading.

The information technology segment is projected to account for a relatively higher market share during the forecast period due to the growing use of post-quantum cryptography for ensuring the long-term security of digital systems.

Covid -19 impact analysis:

The latest report is updated with the impact analysis of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The rapidly changing dynamics of the market and the current and future growth potential of the market are covered in the report. The report offers crucial information about the initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market . The coronavirus outbreak has beleaguered the Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market business landscape and posed severe threats to the developmental scope of various manufacturers and buyers involved in this sector.

Key Companies in the Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market include:

Google LLC, Baidu, Inc., Rigetti & Co, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Accenture plc, AT&T Inc., and Atos SE.

Scope of the report: Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market

Based on the in-depth analysis the research also brings to light major facts of the vital aspects such as market share, size, and growth rate. Deep dive into other aspects including the investment feasibility, demand and supply, import and export status, supply chain management, and growth prospects narrates a lot about what the business environment will be like for the forecast period,2020 – 2027. All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and infographics.

Key Objectives of the Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market Report:

Examine the size of the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market.

Global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

RD Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information about the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details of the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

segmented the global quantum computing for enterprise market based on component, deployment, and application.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Software

Hardware

Input/Output Subsystem

Dilution Refrigerator

Quantum Processing Unit

Service

Support & Maintenance

Consulting

Training

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Simulation

Machine Learning

Optimization

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Aerospace

Agriculture

Automotive

Energy

Finance

Gaming

Healthcare

Oil& Gas

Telecommunication

Transportation

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What are the key driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry worldwide?

What are the opportunities and prospects for the business owners operating in the market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027?

What strategies are the prominent vendors adapting to stay ahead of their competitors?

Which major trends are impacting the development of Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market worldwide?

Which factors can hinder, challenge or even restrict the expansion of tuantumquantuming for the Enterprise Market worldwide?

Finally, all aspects of Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, limitations, and future prospects.

