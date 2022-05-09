Registration is now open for the Defence Exports Conference 2022

The 16th Annual Defence Exports Conference is set to return in September 2022 with a key focus optimising global trade compliance efficiency

LONDON, UK, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is delighted to announce the 16th Annual Defence Exports Conference, taking place on the 13th and 14th September 2022 in London, UK. The 2022 Conference theme is on optimising global trade compliance efficiency

Defence Exports will return as the leading event for industry professionals and government officials around the world, dealing with defence trade compliance. A truly global event, delegates will hear from government speakers and senior international trade compliance professionals from around the world on regulation controls including ITAR, EAR, ECR, Dual-Use and the Wassenaar Arrangement.

Chair for the conference is industry expert Gary Stanley, President at Global Legal Services.

New to 2022 is the Defence Exports pre-conference workshops taking place on 12th September 2022, these include:

• Introduction To UK Strategic Export Controls

• U.S. Export And Re-export Controls

• Challenges Of Controlling Technology/Technical Data In A Cyber World

• Navigating EU Export Controls

The conference will also bring three industries keynote addresses from the UK and USA which include:

UK Defence Industry Export Controls: Update and Priorities led by Shainila Pradhan, Director, Export Control Joint Unit, Department for International Trade which will cover:

• ECJU 2022 Defence Exports Update

• Specific challenges for UK arms export controls: conception and implementation

• Working with international partners to secure robust control measures whilst encouraging responsible trade

DDTC – 2022 Update led by Robert Hart, Chief, Regulatory and Multilateral Affairs, U.S. Department of State which will cover:

• TUpdate on DDTC staffing

• Upcoming ITAR changes and interpretive guidance in development

• Status of USML reviews

• DDTC Response to SARS-CoV-2

An Insight into U.S. Export Controls from the Bureau of Industry and Security led by Thea Kendler, Assistant Secretary for Export Administration, Bureau of Industry and Security which will cover:

• An update on the latest export regulatory developments and export control policy priorities

• A view on controls on emerging and foundational technologies

• Underlining crucial developments in aims to increase efficiency across the system

• An overview of activities from the U.S. department of commerce

By attending the conference attendees will have the opportunity to:

• Hear guidance on effective trade, licensing, and compliance as well as the latest developments in control mechanisms and cyber security measures

• Discover practical guidance on how to comply with ITAR and EAR controls from within and outside the U.S.

• Network with heads of international trade compliance and heads of export controls from Europe, North America, and the rest of the world

Building on the success of previous years, SAE Media Group’s 16th Annual Defence Exports Conference will bring together industry experts from leading Defence companies to discuss the latest developments in the industry.

SAE Media Group’s 16th Annual Defence Export Conference

13-14 September 2022

St Ermin’s, London, UK

