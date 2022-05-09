Biobanking Market Competitive Strategies, Regional Outlook, Growth Prospects and Worldwide Demand in 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Biobanking Market Size – USD 29.79 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.6%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biobanking market size is expected to reach USD 67.90 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing genomic research activities and investment in R&D by major companies is driving global biobanking market revenue growth. Surge in research activities of regenerative medicines, stem cell therapeutics, and cell and gene therapy is also driving revenue growth of the global market.

Biobanking market revenue growth is also driven by increase in application of bio-banked samples. Biobanks focusing on plants, animals, and microbes are evolving rapidly. Different types of biobanks are gaining traction, such as disease-centric biobanks, population-based banks, DNA/RNA banks, genetic banks, tissue banks, blood banks, virtual biobanks, stem cell banks, microbiome banks, and others, which is driving market revenue growth. Biobanks enable access to large pool of high-quality samples and associated data.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

Services segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to rising demand for storage services. Increase in stem cell biobanking is gaining traction in recent years due to rising awareness regarding therapeutic benefits of stem cells and increased investment in stem cell-based research.

Increasing number of clinical trials for development of regenerative medicines to treat rare and chronic diseases is also driving revenue growth of this segment.

Blood product segment registered a significantly robust revenue growth rate in 2020. Blood is among the most common biospecimens collected in human biobanks as it is a source of RNA and DNA. Blood is a widely used biospecimen as it carries the potential to search for biomarkers in various diseases, which make standardization and optimization of blood collection procedures of high importance.

Some major companies in the global market report include :

Biobank Limited, Medizinische Universitat Graz, Hamilton Company, ASKION, Azenta Life Sciences, Qiagen, Promega Corporation, Integrated Biobank of Luxembourg (IBBL), Isenet Biobanking, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Segmented the global Biobanking Market :

Emergen Research has segmented the global biobanking market on the basis of product & services, sample type, storage type, application, and region:

Product & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Equipment

Storage Equipment

Sample Transport Equipment

Sample Processing Equipment

Sample Analysis Equipment

Consumables

Collection Consumables

Storage Consumables

Processing Consumables

Analysis Consumables

Services

Supply Services

Processing Services

Storage Services

Transport Services

Software

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Biological Fluids

Human Tissues

Blood Products

Nucleic Acids

Human Waste Products

Cell Lines

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

