Costa Rica New President Receives Government Chief

MOROCCO, May 9 - The new President of the Republic of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves received, Sunday in San José, the head of government, Aziz Akhannouch.

During this audience, Akhannouch, who represented His Majesty King Mohammed VI at the inauguration ceremony of Chaves, conveyed to the Costa Rican president the greetings and congratulations of the Sovereign following his election as president of this Central American country. He also conveyed HM the King's congratulations for the successful conduct of the presidential elections.

For his part, Chaves expressed to the head of government the esteem and consideration that the Costa Rican people have for the person of HM the King, stressing that Costa Rica aims to strengthen its economic relations with Morocco, especially in the fields of agriculture, tourism and investment.

This ceremony took place in the presence of the Ambassador of the Kingdom to Costa Rica with residence in Guatemala, Tarik Louajri.

MAP 09 mai 2022

