Graph Database Market Increasing Demand in healthcare industry & rising demand for robust AI | Industry Trends, Forecast

Graph Database Market Trends – Rising use of graph database for GDPR and regulation compliances

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global graph database market size reached USD 1.59 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising use of graph database software in healthcare industry and rising demand for robust Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure are some key factors driving market growth are some key factors driving global graph database market revenue growth. Rising use of graph databases for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and regulation compliances are also expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent. Graphs make it easier to control data migration and security. The databases minimize the chances of data breaches and ensures more uniformity while removing data, hence increasing trust related to private data. This is expected to boost adoption of graph databases for GDPR and regulation compliances, and in turn propel market revenue growth.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Graph Database market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Graph Database market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Graph Database market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Service segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly steady CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing implementation of graph database solutions led to increase in need for related services including, implementation, support, and consulting which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Cloud segment is expected to register significantly steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period because of rising deployment of cloud-based graph database solutions for accessing graphs and data remotely.

North America market is expected to register faster revenue CAGR than other regional markets owing to rapid growth of healthcare industry coupled with rising adoption of graph database solutions and services by healthcare organizations in countries such as the U.S, Canada, and Mexico.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the Graph Database industry are:

Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, DataStax, Inc., ArangoDB GmbH, TigerGraph, Inc., Cambridge Semantics Inc., BitNine Co Ltd., and Neo4j, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global graph database market on the basis of component, deployment, graph type, organization size, analysis type, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Solution

Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

On-premises

Cloud

Graph Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Labeled Property Graph

Resource Description Framework (RDF)

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Analysis Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Connectivity Analysis

Path Analysis

Centrality Analysis

Community Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Master Data & Metadata Management

Fraud Detection & Risk Management

Customer Analytics

Recommendation Engine

Identity and Access Management

Privacy and Risk Compliance

Supply Chain Management

Infrastructure Management

Content Management

Asset Management

Human Capital Management

Scientific Data Management

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Telecom and IT

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail and E-Commerce

Government

Manufacturing

Travel and Hospitality

Logistics & Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Others

The Global Graph Database Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Graph Database market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Graph Database Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Graph Database market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Graph Database market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Radical Features of the Graph Database Market Report:

The report encompasses Graph Database market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Graph Database industry

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

