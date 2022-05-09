Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market emerging Trends, Future Opportunities and regional forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size – USD 2.04 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.6%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare supply chain management market is estimated to reach value of USD 3.67 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Focus of healthcare supply chain management (SCM) is to identify and reduce waste and help in supply chain decision making. It also contributes to the quality of the services offered. Emergence of cloud-based solutions is also fueling the market.

Increasing demand to reduce the cost of healthcare is projected to drive the healthcare supply chain management market during the forecast period.Increasing expenditure on healthcare requires higher efficiency in the delivery of services. Hospital supply chain management is confronted by different economic, environmental, and social issues. Growing awareness about healthcare supply chain management has propelled the demand for the same across the globe. On the other hand, lack of research in healthcare supply chain management and complex nature of the healthcare supply chain management are restraining the market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

The procurement software enables hospitals to monitor the cost of supplies and services while making the entire procure-to-pay process simple. This type of software removes time-consuming tasks while reducing cost and enhancing the vendor’s experience.

The cloud-based delivery mode segment is expected to register the most rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud helps in sharing and integrating information from different locations. It also reduces the cost of installation and maintenance.

North America held the largest market share in the year 2019, owing to presence of key market players and adoption of advanced technologies in the region. The U.S. holds a major share of the market in the region, due to presence of a well-established healthcare system in the region.

Some major companies in the global market report include :

SAP SE, Oracle, Tecsys Inc., Cardinal Health, Epicor, Infor, Global Healthcare Exchange, McKesson Corporation, Manhattan Associates

Segmented the global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market :

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare supply chain management market based on component, delivery mode, end-user, and region as follows:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Software

Purchasing Management Software

Procurement software

Strategic Sourcing Software

Supply Management Software

Capital Purchasing Software

Transportation Management Software

Inventory Management Software

Warehouse Management Software

Implant Management Software

Order Management Software

Consignment Management Software

Tissue Management Software

Hardware

Barcodes & Barcode Scanners

RFID Tags & Readers

Systems

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

