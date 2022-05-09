Food delivery services Market To Grow At a CAGR Of 11.4% Through 2028 By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Food delivery services Market Trends – Advancements in technology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food delivery services market size is expected to reach USD 311.43 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 11.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in Internet penetration, rising usage of smartphones, increasing number of dual income families, and rise in demand for quick access to affordable food are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Food Delivery Services market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Food Delivery Services market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Food Delivery Services market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Food delivery services include delivering groceries from supermarkets, meals from restaurants, and vegetable box deliveries, among others. Advancements in technology have enabled provision of quicker and more prompt services, thereby serving to enhance customer experience and retaining existing customers as well. Guarantee of safe and secure deliveries is also driving popularity of services provided.

Online food delivery services platforms have witnessed major growth in recent years and revenue is expected to increase at a significant rate going ahead. High focus on providing better convenience and wider variety of cuisine and food choices for consumers, offer of discounts and deals, and option for customers to order from different restaurants with a single tap in their smartphone apps are novelties that are supporting preference for online food delivery services.

Get a sample of the Food Delivery Services report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/750

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In June 2021, DoorDash, which is the top U.S. food delivery app, entered the Asian market by launching in Japan. The company is focusing on expanding globally to leverage opportunities resulting from the situation created by the COVID-29 pandemic. The company is small, but foraying into Japan is giving it access to one of the most restaurant-dense countries in the world.

Full-stack model segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust rate during the forecast period as most back-end requirements and apps are taken care of by the food delivery service providers. They develop the app, hire delivery staff, and cooks/chefs to prepare food in-house. These are known as cloud kitchens where dining facility is not available. Although, these models require substantial investment, earnings increase steadily once sufficient scale is achieved.

Restaurant prepared food delivery segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 as social mentions of such deliveries by customers have skyrocketed, especially during COVID-19 pandemic. Companies such as GrubHub, JustEat, and Foodpanda have partnered with restaurants and deliver food to a sizable number of customers.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-delivery-services-market

Key Players operating in the Food Delivery Services industry are:

DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Delivery, Just Eat Takeaway, Zomato, Deliveroo, Swiggy, Postmates Inc., Foodpanda, and Ele.me (Alibaba).

Emergen Research has segmented the global food delivery services market on the basis of platform, model, type, payments, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline

Online to Offline (O2O)

Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Platform to Customer

Aggregators

Full-Stack Model

Restaurant to Consumer Model

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Meal Kits Delivery

Restaurant Prepared Food Delivery

Grocery Delivery

Veggie Box Delivery

Payments Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cash on Delivery

Online Payment

The Global Food Delivery Services Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Food Delivery Services market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-delivery-services-market

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Food Delivery Services Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Food Delivery Services market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Food Delivery Services market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/750

Radical Features of the Food Delivery Services Market Report:

The report encompasses Food Delivery Services market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Food Delivery Services industry

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/750

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com

https://website.ip-adress.com/emergenresearch.com

http://web.horde.to/emergenresearch.com

https://www.woorank.com/en/www/emergenresearch.com

http://www.infositeshow.com/sites/emergenresearch.com

http://ranking.websearch.com/siteinfo.aspx?url=emergenresearch.com

https://www.webwiki.de/emergenresearch.com

http://www.viewwhois.com/emergenresearch.com/

http://w3seo.info/WSZScore/emergenresearch.com/

http://ranking.crawler.com/SiteInfo.aspx?url=emergenresearch.com/

https://web.archive.org/web/*/emergenresearch.com/

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-food-delivery-services-market

