Medical Supplies Market size, trends, emerging growth factors and regional forecast to 2027 | Emergen Research
Medical Supplies Market Size – USD 126.57 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.5%
VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Medical Supplies Market is forecasted to be worth USD 180.89 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing incidence of chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle habits is expected to drive the demand for medical supplies over the forecast period.
The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Medical Supplies Market and its vital segments. as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.
The medical supplies market will witness significant growth owing to the rise in healthcare expenditure along with technological advancement in medical equipment. Other factors, such as the rise in trauma injuries, infectious diseases, and road injuries, are also expected to contribute to market demand. Another driving factor is the growth in diagnostic imaging centers and a surge in the number of people covered under insurance. The usage of advanced technologies through R&D affects the medical supplies market positively.
Access Sample Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/380
Medical Supplies Market Size & Share Estimation and Forecast
Medical Supplies Market Intelligence & Market Opportunity Assessment
Competitor Benchmarking
Competitive Landscape Study
Extensive market scope covering all major offerings in the ecosystem
In-depth analysis for all the countries covered in each report
Current and upcoming trends impact analysis
360-degree research methodology and access to more than 70+ data sources to provide precise analysis
Global Medical Supplies Market : Notable Developments
Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global Medical Supplies Market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Medical Supplies Market
Some Key Highlights from the Report :
The growth in the level of awareness of worker's health and safety, and the rise in the number of deaths, particularly in the emerging nations, is creating a need for personal protective equipment, hence driving the segment's demand.
The rising geriatric population base at high risk of chronic wounds will support the demand for the advanced wound care segment. The rising pool of patients suffering from chronic injuries causes significant cost burdens on healthcare systems worldwide.
Hospitals held the largest share in the medical supplies market. This is due to the increasing investment in the healthcare system and the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.
The medical supplies market for the Asia Pacific is presumed to expand at a high CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The regional growth can be accredited to India, Japan, and China owing to factors such as the growing advancements by prominent players in these countries and increased support from the government.
Need More Information? Inquire More About This Report Before Purchase @
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-supplies-market
This research allows the business owners/individuals/ stakeholders to collect decisive information about market segmentation based on product category, usage and sale volume across the various geographical regions. Business stakeholders can prepare effective expansion plan by using the statistics on market share, size and the growth rate discussed in the report.
Some major companies in the global market report include :
Medtronic Plc, Becton, Dickinson And Company, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Cardinal Health, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., 3M Company, Abbott, and Avanos Medical, Inc., among others.
Segmented the global Medical Supplies Market :
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Medical Supplies Market on the type, application, end-user, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Diagnostic Supplies
Blood Collection Consumables
Other
Infusion & Injectable Supplies
Intubation & Ventilation Supplies
Disinfectants
Hand Disinfectants
Skin Disinfectants
Surface Disinfectants
Instrument Disinfectants
Personal Protective Equipment
Hand & Arm Protection Equipment
Eye & Face Protection Equipment
Protective Clothing
Foot & Leg Protection Equipment
Surgical Drapes
Other Protection Equipment
Sterilization Consumables
Wound Care Consumables
Advanced Wound Dressings
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Urology
Wound Care
Radiology
Respiratory
Infection Control
Cardiology
IVD
Other Applications
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/380
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
This Report Contains Answers To The Following Questions:
What are the key market trends?
What are the significant segments operating in the Medical Supplies Market ?
What are projections of the industry considering capacity, production, and production value?
Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?
How big is the opportunity for the Medical Supplies Market ?
How much is the Medical Supplies Market worth?
Who are the major players operating in the Medical Supplies Market ?
What will the market size and growth rate be in the forecast period?
Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams?
Explore More Reports from Emergen Research:
Blockchain in Genomics Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-in-genomics-market
Human Microbiome Modulators Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/human-microbiome-modulators-market
Interventional Oncology Devices Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/interventional-oncology-devices-market
Medical Wearable Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-wearable-market
Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-supply-chain-management-market
Oncology Informatics Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/oncology-informatics-market
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn