Medical Supplies Market size, trends, emerging growth factors and regional forecast to 2027 | Emergen Research

Medical Supplies Market Size – USD 126.57 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.5%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Medical Supplies Market is forecasted to be worth USD 180.89 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing incidence of chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle habits is expected to drive the demand for medical supplies over the forecast period.

The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Medical Supplies Market and its vital segments. as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The medical supplies market will witness significant growth owing to the rise in healthcare expenditure along with technological advancement in medical equipment. Other factors, such as the rise in trauma injuries, infectious diseases, and road injuries, are also expected to contribute to market demand. Another driving factor is the growth in diagnostic imaging centers and a surge in the number of people covered under insurance. The usage of advanced technologies through R&D affects the medical supplies market positively.

Global Medical Supplies Market : Notable Developments

Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global Medical Supplies Market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Medical Supplies Market

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

The growth in the level of awareness of worker's health and safety, and the rise in the number of deaths, particularly in the emerging nations, is creating a need for personal protective equipment, hence driving the segment's demand.

The rising geriatric population base at high risk of chronic wounds will support the demand for the advanced wound care segment. The rising pool of patients suffering from chronic injuries causes significant cost burdens on healthcare systems worldwide.

Hospitals held the largest share in the medical supplies market. This is due to the increasing investment in the healthcare system and the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

The medical supplies market for the Asia Pacific is presumed to expand at a high CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The regional growth can be accredited to India, Japan, and China owing to factors such as the growing advancements by prominent players in these countries and increased support from the government.

This research allows the business owners/individuals/ stakeholders to collect decisive information about market segmentation based on product category, usage and sale volume across the various geographical regions. Business stakeholders can prepare effective expansion plan by using the statistics on market share, size and the growth rate discussed in the report.

Some major companies in the global market report include :

Medtronic Plc, Becton, Dickinson And Company, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Cardinal Health, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., 3M Company, Abbott, and Avanos Medical, Inc., among others.

Segmented the global Medical Supplies Market :

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Medical Supplies Market on the type, application, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostic Supplies

Blood Collection Consumables

Other

Infusion & Injectable Supplies

Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

Disinfectants

Hand Disinfectants

Skin Disinfectants

Surface Disinfectants

Instrument Disinfectants

Personal Protective Equipment

Hand & Arm Protection Equipment

Eye & Face Protection Equipment

Protective Clothing

Foot & Leg Protection Equipment

Surgical Drapes

Other Protection Equipment

Sterilization Consumables

Wound Care Consumables

Advanced Wound Dressings

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Urology

Wound Care

Radiology

Respiratory

Infection Control

Cardiology

IVD

Other Applications

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

