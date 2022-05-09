ECOSMOB ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH AWS, AIMS TO DELIVER CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS TO ITS CLIENTS

Ecosmob has joined forces with Amazon Web Services and now delivers greater business agility and cost savings to organizations.

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ecosmob Technologies has announced that it has joined forces with Amazon Web Services, and will leverage the tech expertise of the global cloud service provider in order to deliver out-of-the-box technology solutions to its clients. This will impact its customers on two major fronts – tech prowess and business bottom lines.

Today, most enterprises have seen that cloud adoption, when done right, increases collaboration, data availability, and flexibility, and delivers greater business agility and cost savings to organizations. The Ecosmob – AWS partnership will help its customers achieve these goals, end to end.

“Ecosmob has fostered a unique relationship with AWS, and our customers reside at the center of this partnership,” says Maulik Shah, Co-Founder & Director, Ecosmob Technologies. “Built on the combined pillars of innovation, talent, and deep, and shared technical experiences, Ecosmob enables its customers to take seamless advantage of AWS’s vast portfolio of innovative technology services. This partnership is aimed at growing our customer offerings,” Mr Shah adds.

Elaborating on what the Ecosmob-AWS partnership brings to the table, Ruchir Brahmbhatt, Co-Founder & Director, Ecosmob Technologies, elaborates on a long list of advantages. “From delivering enterprise-grade tech solutions using AWS-based technologies, to providing tools and solutions that enable excellence, we give our customers the flexibility and agility to thrive in their business area and grow from strength to strength,” says Mr Brahmbhatt.

Ecosmob’s customer-first and technology-first approach has touched a whole new level with its partnership with AWS, as it makes cutting-edge technology innovation a reality for its clients.

The technology major’s customer-centric VoIP solutions are built to empower clients to modernize their communications network for better business outcomes. The company’s easy-to-use enterprise VoIP solutions have helped accelerate enterprises with its end-to-end unified communication solutions and business-oriented tools for transformative and collaborative communication coverage.

Enterprises can build efficient communication networks using Ecosmob’s advanced and customized solutions. Apart from expertise in Open Source telephony development, Ecosmob also provides telephony platform services. Besides, the company also offers transformative VoIP open-source software development and customization services and solutions, which include FreeSWITCH solutions, OpenSIPs, Kamailio, WebRTC, IVR, Softswitch, Mobile VoIP application, and more.

The technology company’s AI and ML development services help enterprises change the dynamics of their data. Ecosmob specializes in using machine learning tools and algorithms to build intelligent AI-driven applications and deploy Machine Learning models and algorithms that make applications smarter by processing high volumes of data.

If you are interested in building world-class apps that will increase customer engagement and boost revenue and retention for your brand, you can reach out to Ecosmob Technologies at sales@ecosmob.com or request a demo on our website https://www.ecosmob.com/

About Ecosmob Technologies: Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a renowned provider of carrier-grade software solutions and services. We help our clients modernize their networks for competitive positioning and business outcomes. With our team of experts, cutting-edge technologies, and transparent processes, we focus on providing excellent customer service.

Our core expertise lies in VoIP solutions, DevOps, web & mobile applications, and outsourced developer staffing services. Ecosmob's highly skilled developers have a consistent track record of delivering solutions within specified deadlines. Our solutions are deployed in telecom, IT, healthcare, education, etc. worldwide.

To discuss how we can help you, reach us at https://www.ecosmob.com/ and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, Instagram

Ecosmob Contact:

Priyanka Pathak

Marketing Head

Phone:

+1-303-997-3139 (USA)

+91-7778842856 (India)

Email: sales@ecosmob.com

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12916461-ecosmob-joins-hands-with-aws-aims-to-deliver-cutting-edge-technology-solutions-to-its-clients.html