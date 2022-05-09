Crystals of Naramunz Strengthens its Game-First Approach with RankOne’s Partnership
Naramunz will work with RankOne's gamer community to make data-driven insights into the needs of gamers to develop and significantly improve the game mechanics.
RankeOne gives that agile extra edge to work with their community through their analytic tools to pinpoint sweet spots in different mechanics in our game. It will notably improve Crystals of Naramunz.”UMEA, SWEDEN, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Umeå, Sweden – May 9, 2022 – In a recent series of new partnerships, Crystals of Naramunz, a free-to-play multiplayer action RPG Web 3.0 game developed by Crypto Rogue Games, joined forces with RankOne. In keeping with its game-first approach, Crystals of Naramunz will tap into RankOne’s community of over 15,000 gamers and 6,500 content creators to gather robust feedback and guidance on all aspects of Naramunz’s game mechanics.
RankOne helps publishers and studios understand what the target gamer audience wants out of the game. Based on data-driven analysis, beyond genres and demographics, RankOne provides a detailed understanding of what ultimately determines how different player segments choose to play games today. It opens up the ability to connect people and games with unmatched precision.
Commenting on a new partnership, Johan Tjäder, Founder of RankOne, said “We are overly excited to work together with Crypto Rogue Games on Crystals of Naramunz. What Åke and the team are building is something truly unique and with their heavy game-first focus and curiosity to find the optimal path forward, we feel like our toolset will come to perfect use in charting a clearer way forward.”
Åke André, Founder & CEO of Crypto Rogue Games, stated “Even though our team has a strong understanding of the target audience for our game, RankeOne gives us that agile extra edge to work with their community through their analytic tools to pinpoint sweet spots in different mechanics in our game. It will notably improve Crystals of Naramunz.”
Crystals of Naramunz has recently received a coveted grant from Human Guild to focus on completing the roadmap and building the next essential GameFi parts of the game to launch in 2024. Crystals of Naramunz is expected to be a flagship game of the NEAR protocol.
About Crystals of Naramunz
Crystals of Naramunz is a free-to-play multiplayer action RPG game, inspired by Diablo, Path of Exile, and Torchlight. The game brings the best of GameFi 2.0 to the crypto and gaming communities. It combines an exciting gaming experience and well-crafted monetisation mechanics. Crystals of Naramunz offers unique characters and individual storylines combined with skills and assets traded as NFTs, all built following the strict principles of game-first and industry-leading compliance. The game is developed by the Crypto Rogue Games studio. For more information, please visit www.naramunz.com
About RankOne
RankOne helps publishers and studios adopt a market-first approach and make sure all aspects of their game projects are aligned with the specific demands of their target audience. Through unique player data, analytical tools, and tailored processes we’re able to help our partners remove uncertainties and unlock the full potential of their game by identifying, involving, and engaging their future players in all stages of their project.
RankOne currently has first-hand relationships with +15 000 gamers and +6 500 content creators personally describing their way of playing on our platform rankone.global. This gives RankOne the unique ability to not only provide companies with game-changing market insights but to verify every analysis together with their audience as well.
About Crypto Rogue Games
Crypto Rogue Games is a game development studio founded in 2021 and based in Umeå, Sweden. Our mission is to make a replay-worthy online multiplayer RPG with a thriving blockchain economy, and we aspire to exceed all expectations. The team has a track record of working on award-winning game titles such as Borderlands, Minion Rush, Pillars of Eternity, Path of Exile, and Europa Universalis IV. For additional information, please visit www.cryptoroguegames.com/
