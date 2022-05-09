Positive Photoresist Market 2022 Size is Surging Worldwide with Steady CAGR by 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The major factor challenging the positive photoresist market is the increase in the cost associated with the photoresist materials in lithography.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Insights by Reports and Data on the Positive Photoresist market offers an extensive analysis of the trends to estimate its growth in the near future. It provides historical investigation and evaluates the trends observed in the data gathered to speculate the development in its size, share, demand, total earnings, and revenue. It considers the years 2018 and 2020 to collect historical data while considering 2021 as the base year to draw a forecast for the years 2022 to 2028. This assessment indicates a stable CAGR in the predicted duration and discusses those sectors that might boost the development of the industry.

Positive photoresist resin is a type of phenolic formaldehyde called a novolac resin, which constitutes the adhesion and chemical corrosion resistance of the photoresist. When dissolution inhibitor is absent, the novolac resin, which is photosensitive, dissolves in the developer. Diazonaphthoquinone (DNQ) is the most common agent in a photoactive compound.

Photoresist is the highest technical barriers material in electronic chemicals. It required high purity requirements, a complicated production process, large investment in equipment such as production and testing, and long technology accumulation period. The global positive photoresist market is chiefly monopolized by several large enterprises based in Japan, the United States and Taiwan, such as Japan Synthetic Rubber (JSR), DowDuPont, Tokyo Yinghua, Sumitomo Chemical, Taiwan Changxing, etc., and the market concentration is very high.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include - JSR, DowDuPont, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Fujifilm Electronics, Sumitomo Chemical, Merck, Allresist, Avantor Performance Materials, Microchemicals, Toyo Ink, Chimei, TOK, NSCC, LG Chemical, DNP, Daxin

Key Dynamics: The huge market acceptance of nanotechnology has contributed to the shift toward microelectromechanical systems & Nanoelectromechanical systems devices. The use of nanodevices is gaining momentum at the global level due to their smaller size, lower weight, lower power consumption, and cheaper fabrication costs. Moreover, the commercialization of such devices has boosted the market potential for positive photoresist with various technological advancements. This is expected to propel the demand for positive photoresist in the semiconductor industry.

The absence of local production of electronic products has restricted the demand for positive photoresist in emerging economies, such as India and Brazil. The operating costs associated with the manufacturing of electronic products contribute to the low consumption of positive photoresist in developing countries. Various taxes levied in the form of customs duties, import logistics, and others, contribute to around 7-8% of the manufacturing costs, thus increasing the value for producing even small quantities of positive photoresist.

The major factor challenging the positive photoresist market is the increase in the cost associated with the photoresist materials in lithography. The cost depends on the complexity of logic in integrated circuits and the layout and edge placement error. Moreover, amid innovation, patterning includes more than just lithography, such as the engineering of a range of precision material.

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

7Î¼m - 2.1Î¼m

4Î¼m - 4.2Î¼m

8Î¼m - 15.0Î¼m

8Î¼m - 24.5Î¼m

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

LCDs

Printed Circuit Boards

Others

Impact of COVID-19 on Positive Photoresist Market: The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to be high in the semiconductor and integrated circuits sector. This sector accounts for a major share of the positive photoresist market. The pandemic has led to the temporary shutdown of various production plants and the closing of business segments. Even before the start of the crisis, Intel Group, the leading chip manufacturer in North America, was short on production, and COVID 19 scenario further worsened their performance. Similarly, the demand for LCD was also affected globally, which led to Samsung announcing to halting the production of LCD for the future. These factors are likely to impact the consumption of positive photoresist in the coming years. The semiconductor industry supply chain was already strained by the US-China trade war, which was further affected due to lockdown and shelter in place orders globally.

Global Positive Photoresist Market: Report Highlights

Detailed overview of the Positive Photoresist market

Changing dynamics of the market

Positive Photoresist market segmentation

Regional landscape of the Positive Photoresist market

Evaluation of the Positive Photoresist market-based on the present and past data collected

Historical, present, and projected Positive Photoresist market, in terms of volume and value

Recent trends and developments in the Positive Photoresist market

Competitive landscape

Strategies adopted by key players and products offered

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Tons, 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

