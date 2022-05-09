R410A Refrigerant Market Growing Trend, Demand and Future Opportunities till 2028 | Honeywell, Arkema, Mexichem, Daikin

Reports And Data

R410A refrigerants to provide higher cooling capacity and significantly higher pressure these are Key Factors responsible for market revenue Growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global R410A refrigerant market size was significantly large in 2020, and is expected to continue to register a rapidly inclining revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2028. Key factors responsible for driving market revenue growth are ability of R410A refrigerants to provide higher cooling capacity and significantly higher pressure, compared to R-22.

A refrigerant is a fluid that is used in air conditioners and refrigerators. The function of a refrigerant is to absorb heat from contents of the refrigerator or the room, in case of ACs and throw it into the atmosphere. A typical refrigerant undergoes a phase change from liquid to gas upon absorption of heat, and back to liquid when a compressor compresses it. There are various types of refrigerants available such as Chlorofluorocarbon (CFC), Hydro Fluro Carbons (HFC), and Hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC). Application of an ideal refrigerant is made on the basis of its thermodynamic properties, non-corrosive nature, and properties such as non-toxicity & non-flammability.

Usage of various refrigerants and environmental effects causing depletion of the ozone layer have been a constant matter of discussion for the last few decades. Before 1990s, the most common refrigerant used was R-12 (CFC). However, in the 1990s and 2000s, CFCs were replaced by HCFCs; the most common being R-22. HCFC refrigerants contain chlorine, which further causes depletion of the ozone layer and hence, are being phased out.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4578

Major companies profiled in the global market report include - Arkema S.A., Dongyue Group Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., The Chemours Company, The Linde Group, Air Liquide, Sinochem Lantian Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries, Mexichem, Asahi Glass Corporation

Major Factors Driving Growth of the Global R410A Refrigerant Market:

Revenue growth of the global R410A refrigerant market is set to be driven by rising plans by governments of various countries to ban the usage of R-22, a very significant refrigerant. Therefore, it\'s unlikely for government agencies to announce the phase-out of R410A refrigerants within the close to future; a minimum of until 2025. This presents a major chance for the R410A refrigerant to capture a significant share of the global market. R410A was approved for usage in new residential air conditioners in 2015 in the U.S. Moreover, newer AC models are being designed to be utilized with R410A for reliable and additional economical operation.

Factors Restraining Growth of the Global R410A Refrigerant Market:

In 2015, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) implemented a replacement rule to its vital New Alternatives Policy (SNAP). This new rule was targeted toward phasing out HFC refrigerants, as well as R410A. Currently, no specific timeline has been issued for the phase-out of R410A refrigerant. However, regular phase out norms by the independent agency is anticipated to pose a challenge for the global R410A refrigerant market in the upcoming years. Besides, emergence of environment-friendly set of Hydrocarbon (HC) refrigerants such as R-290 and R-600A due to halogen-free nature, no ozone depletion potential, and lower global warming potential are likely to propel demand for R410A refrigerant in the near future.

Gain a better understanding of what more we have to offer- https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/4578

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

OEM

Aftermarket

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Domestic

Industrial

Commercial

Chillers

Split AC

VRF

Window

MAC

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/r410a-refrigerant-market

Scope of Report: This report offers historical data points and forecasts and revenue growth at a global, regional, and country level, and provides analysis, industry trends, and consumption pattern details for each region, major country, and segment from 2018 to 2028. The global market report includes industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, market strategies, segment revenue, and market share contribution by each regional and country market. In addition, the report offers industry analysis and competitive landscape, company financials, and impact analysis. The report includes a detailed view of the global market, along with changing dynamics and trends, scenarios, detailed market and regional segmentation, regional landscape, analysis and evaluation, major investments, product offerings, product launches, and details of historical, current, and projected revenues.

Global R410A Refrigerant Market: Report Highlights

Detailed overview of the R410A Refrigerant market

Changing dynamics of the market

R410A Refrigerant market segmentation

Regional landscape of the R410A Refrigerant market

Evaluation of the R410A Refrigerant market-based on the present and past data collected

Historical, present, and projected R410A Refrigerant market, in terms of volume and value

Recent trends and developments in the R410A Refrigerant market

Competitive landscape

Strategies adopted by key players and products offered

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4578

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Tons, 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Take a Look at our Trending Reports by Reports and data:

Superhydrophobic Coatings Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/01/27/2165316/0/en/Superhydrophobic-Coatings-Market-Size-Projected-to-Reach-USD-13-0-Million-by-2027-Rising-Demand-Across-the-Automotive-and-Textiles-Industries-will-be-the-Major-Factor-Driving-the-M.html

Lubricants for Wind Turbine Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/02/20/1738574/0/en/Lubricants-for-Wind-Turbine-Market-To-Reach-USD-226-1-Million-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Isobutane Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/03/21/1758764/0/en/Isobutane-Market-To-Reach-USD-34-00-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Carbon Adsorption Systems Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/carbon-adsorption-systems-market

Dibromomethane Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dibromomethane-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.