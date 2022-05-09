Morocco Records 41 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, May 9 - Morocco reported 41 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday, adding that 22 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,809,721 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,288,828, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,277,583 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,165,247 while recoveries increased to 1,148,878, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.6%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (13), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (07), the Eastern Region (06), Marrakech-Safi (05), Fez-Meknes (04), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (02), Souss-Massa (02), Béni Mellal-Khénifra (01) and Drâa-Tafilalet (01).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they remained at 16,070 (fatality rate of 1.4%) with no deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases stands at 299, while one severe case has been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 14.

MAP 08 mai 2022