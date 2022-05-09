Food Tech Market Analysis, Share Worth USD 342.52 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growth of advanced technologies within the food industry is driving global food tech market growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent market intelligence study on the Food Tech market incorporates proprietary techniques and assessment tools to screen the Food Tech market for the forecast period, 2020-2027. Additionally, valuable insights pertaining to the market size, share and growth rate of Food Tech market offers a greater chance of success for all – business owners, products, and innovative technology. Unbiased perspective on present day and yesteryear trends included in the research aims at saving the product owners from making wrong business decisions

The global food tech market is expected to reach a value of USD 342.52 Billion by 2027, according to recent analysis by Emergen Research. This growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced technologies in food processing techniques for improving food safety and efficiency of production processes. Food processing companies are increasingly investing in adoption and deployment of robotics and automation across processes in the food industry.

This is resulting in more hygienic processes, faster production, and higher capacity output. In addition, increasing availability of fresh products and improved visibility through online channels, is resulting is rising demand and consumption, which is driving growth of the food-tech market. Food industries are investing significantly in automation and digitalization in order to meet growing demand for food due to the rapid population growth. Moreover, rising demand for healthier, cheaper, and safer and more hygienic food products is driving market growth.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are: Amazon, Apeel Sciences, McCormick & Company, Delivery Hero, DoorDash, Domino’s Pizza Inc., Goodr, Pizza Hut International, McDonald’s Corporation and Grubhub.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Food Tech market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global food tech market on the basis of technology type, service type, product type, and region:

Technology type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Mobile App

Websites

Service type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Online Food delivery

Online Grocery delivery

OTT & Convenience Services

Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Meat

Fruit and Vegetables

Fish

Bread and Cereals

Dairy

Other food products

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

