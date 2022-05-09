Multi Award-Winning UK Drama Six Years Gone taken by Indie Rights
Your child has disappeared, and the police investigation has gone cold …what would you do?LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh from its success at The London Independent Film Festival and The New York International Film Awards, US distributor Indie Rights has acquired worldwide rights to the harrowing UK drama Six Years Gone. The film, written and directed by Warren Dudley (The Bromley Boys, Cage), stars Veronica Jean Trickett and Sarah Priddy along with an ensemble of British talent.
In Dudley's third feature, which critics are calling 'gut-wrenching and not for the faint hearted', Trickett plays single mother Carrie Dawson. The film joins Carrie six years on from the chilling abduction of her beautiful daughter Lolly (Anna Griffiths). Her life has fallen into ruin, however, as astonishing clues start to come together about her little girl’s disappearance, she puts everything on the line to end her nightmare.
Acquired by Indie Rights from Sixty6Media, the film is now due for a digital and VOD release from June 2022.
Director Warren Dudley said, “We are really pleased to be working with Linda and the team at Indie Rights. We hope that our film resonates with viewers from all around the world. As the father of a now thirteen-year-old daughter, this story has been swirling around in my head for years, and despite the issues of creating work during COVID, I couldn't be happier with what my team and I have made. It'll be incredible to finally see it out in the world!"
Trickett said of her hopes for the film, "...that audiences know they are not alone in their struggles. That a story with such heart can make you feel seen and is relatable. I'd love for people to find this story, watch it and feel understood in their grief, their anger, their pain and their empathy for its characters."
Six Years Gone is a gritty and powerful look at tragedy, love, and desperation, that will touch a nerve with all parents.
Available on multiple platforms from June 2022.
