Food Traceability Market Analysis, Trends, Future Growth, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2028

Rising need to track food products in the supply chain and monitor the flow of materials and need to increase quality control

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent market intelligence study on the Food Traceability market incorporates proprietary techniques and assessment tools to screen the Food Traceability market for the forecast period, 2020-2027. Additionally, valuable insights pertaining to the market size, share and growth rate of Food Traceability market offers a greater chance of success for all – business owners, products, and innovative technology. Unbiased perspective on present day and yesteryear trends included in the research aims at saving the product owners from making wrong business decisions

The global food traceability market size reached USD 4.54 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global food traceability market revenue growth include increasing deployment of traceability solutions to digitize, secure, and leverage valuable data, thereby enabling safe and sustainable transparency in the supply chain and for tracking and tracing products flow – from raw materials to consumers – and more innovative, interoperability, and efficiency. In addition, rising need to increase quality control systems and reduce risks are other factors expected to continue to boost revenue growth of the market in the near future. Quality control in food traceability systems can enable evaluation of food quality along supply chain stages and aids in enhancing customer experience and satisfaction.

Continuous consumer demand for more transparency related to food product aspects to be provided on product labels – from origin of raw materials to agricultural practices and ingredients used in the production of food products – is expected to support market growth going ahead. Raw material traceability solutions provide complete visibility, thereby enabling consumers to know producer details with socio-economic profile information, farming practices, and potential human and environmental impact, and deployment of these solutions is expected to continue to incline and in turn, boost , market growth.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are: Honeywell International Inc., Cognex Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Bext360 Inc., Foodlogiq LLC, TraceOne Inc., Traceall Global Limited, Merit-Trex Technologies Inc., TE-Food Enterprise, and Carlisle Incorporated.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Food Traceability market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global food traceability segments on the basis of equipment, software, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Sensors

Thermal Printers

Tags & Labels

PDA with GPS

2D & 1D Scanners

Others

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Warehouse Software

Laboratory Information Management Software (LIMS)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

GPS

Infrared

RFID/RTLS

Barcode

Biometrics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Dairy

Fisheries

Beverages

Fresh Produce & Seeds

Meat & Livestock

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Food Retailers

Defense

Food Manufacturers

Warehouse

Government

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

